All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden

Troy Polamalu on Pittsburgh brotherhood, Steelers culture, his favorite plays, losing his temper, football IQ and best NFL hair
We are thrilled to bring you an inspiring and emotional conversation with Steelers great Troy Polamalu. For over 75 minutes, Patrick Peterson, Bryant McFadden and Polamalu reminisce on their fondest football memories. First, BMac shares a letter that Troy wrote to him 12 years ago and describes how impactful it remains to him to this day. The bond and brotherhood is wholly apparent during this segment. The guys then discuss another emotion from the do-it-all safety: anger. The 2010 Defensive Player of the Year recalls when he lost his temper vs. the Chargers and Keenan McCardell. Next, our esteemed guest breaks down what it meant to hear praise from Pittsburgh legends and when he felt like he belonged as a real member of the organization. And don't let the appearance fool you, Troy was a prankster too and BMac tells an epic story of a preseason game in 2006. The trio goes on to chat about Troy's on-field fashion and his incredible football IQ before swapping stories about a DB coach they all shared, Ray Horton. Troy addresses a viral story from Pat McAfee as well as the end of his career with the Steelers and if he was tempted to join the Tennessee Titans. Finally, Superlatives and more flower-giving to finish the show.
(2:00) BMac shares emotional letter
(15:45) Troy getting mad
(20:00) Praise from Steelers legends
(22:45) Shoelace prank on BMac
(25:30) Troy's on-field fashion
(27:30) Troy the savant
(36:30) Ray Horton stories
(46:00) Pat McAfee story
(47:45) End of career
(52:00) Superlatives
All Things Covered' is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Visit the All Things Covered YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/allthingscovered
You can listen to All Things Covered on your smart speakers! Simply say "Alexa, play the latest episode of the All Things Covered podcast" or "Hey Google, play the latest episode of the All Things Covered podcast."
To purchase All Things Covered merch, visit: https://paramountshop.com/collections/all-things-covered
Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AllThingsCoveredPod
Follow Pat on Instagram and Twitter
Follow BMac on Instagram and Twitter
Follow All Things Covered on Instagram and Twitter and TikTok
Produced by: @E_DeBerardinis
For more NFL coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/
To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/12/2023
1:19:36
📬 Bryant McFadden recalls Dick LeBeau's MASTERFUL game plan vs. Colts in 2005 playoffs + Patrick Peterson's favorite Vikings memories
Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden answer questions from the All Things Covered mailbag.
(0:45) What should HS/college coaches do differently?
(8:00) Favorite CB teammates
(13:15) Helpful advice
(17:45) Vikings memories
(21:30) BMac's Top 5(ish) WRs
(30:00) Gameplan vs. Colts
(34:45) Returning punts
(40:00) Best DB coaches
6/9/2023
50:30
Steelers Mailbag: Patrick Peterson reacts to OTAs, addition of Markus Golden and predicts when TJ Watt will set franchise sack record
Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden answer Steelers-related questions from fans of the show!
(1:30) OTAs
(5:45) Markus Golden
(9:30) Young guys at OTAs
(11:45) Calvin Austin
(15:45) TJ Watt
(22:00) Feel around the team
(27:00) Mel Blount
6/2/2023
34:01
Joey Porter Sr. on son being drafted by Pittsburgh, chemistry on mid 2000s Steelers teams, pregame fights and locker room speeches
On the heels of our chat with Joey Porter Jr. and him being drafted by the Steelers, we welcome his dad and former teammate of both Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, Joey Porter Sr. Peezy discusses his pep talk to Junior after not being selected in the 1st round, his son being mentored by Pat P and the perks of being a legacy pick in Pittsburgh. Porter Sr. takes a trip down memory lane of his career detailing his welcome to the NFL moment, his fight with William Green, his beef with Jeramy Stevens and his famous "They Shot Me in Denver" speech. The guys also focus on the camaraderie and chemistry of the mid 2000s steelers before diving into some fun superlatives.
(2:00) Joey Jr. being drafted by Steelers
(16:30) Welcome to the NFL moment
(19:45) William Green fight
(23:30) Beef with Jeramy Stevens
(30:00) Cardinals memories
(36:00) They Shot Me in Denver
(42:30) William Gay celebration
(46:00) Steelers chemistry
(51:15) Super Bowl 40 memories
(52:15) Superlatives
5/25/2023
1:19:26
Darnell Washington on draft fall, Steelers offensive potential, top 5 TEs in the NFL, picking #80 and more
New Steeler Darnell Washington joins fellow new Steeler Patrick Peterson and former Steeler Bryant McFadden for a fun chat on rookie minicamp, the Georgia Days and Pittsburgh's potential in 2023.
(1:15) Rookie minicamp
(2:30) Love for football
(5:00) Almost switching to defense
(7:15) Draft wait
(13:15) Kenny Pickett
(16:45) George Pickens
(18:30) Steelers offense
(22:45) Choosing #80
(24:15) Superlatives
About All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden
Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden have made a living for their coverage skills on the football field, and while it's a different technique, they're now applying those traits on their podcast 'All Things Covered'. Instead of wide receivers, tight ends and running backs, they'll be covering sports, entertainment, social issues, personal interests and more. Every Wednesday, the 8-time Pro Bowler Peterson and 2-time Super Bowl champion McFadden will discuss what's happening on the gridiron as well as what intrigues them off the field. Each week they'll welcome a star from the sports and entertainment world to have wide-ranging conversations about what interests them. Guests can include active or former football players but also athletes and influencers from other sports and walks of life. Football is how we know our hosts, but far from what defines Pat and BMac. The name says everything; expect all things to be covered! You can also watch us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllThingsCovered