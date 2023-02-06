All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden

Troy Polamalu on Pittsburgh brotherhood, Steelers culture, his favorite plays, losing his temper, football IQ and best NFL hair

We are thrilled to bring you an inspiring and emotional conversation with Steelers great Troy Polamalu. For over 75 minutes, Patrick Peterson, Bryant McFadden and Polamalu reminisce on their fondest football memories. First, BMac shares a letter that Troy wrote to him 12 years ago and describes how impactful it remains to him to this day. The bond and brotherhood is wholly apparent during this segment. The guys then discuss another emotion from the do-it-all safety: anger. The 2010 Defensive Player of the Year recalls when he lost his temper vs. the Chargers and Keenan McCardell. Next, our esteemed guest breaks down what it meant to hear praise from Pittsburgh legends and when he felt like he belonged as a real member of the organization. And don't let the appearance fool you, Troy was a prankster too and BMac tells an epic story of a preseason game in 2006. The trio goes on to chat about Troy's on-field fashion and his incredible football IQ before swapping stories about a DB coach they all shared, Ray Horton. Troy addresses a viral story from Pat McAfee as well as the end of his career with the Steelers and if he was tempted to join the Tennessee Titans. Finally, Superlatives and more flower-giving to finish the show. (2:00) BMac shares emotional letter (15:45) Troy getting mad (20:00) Praise from Steelers legends (22:45) Shoelace prank on BMac (25:30) Troy's on-field fashion (27:30) Troy the savant (36:30) Ray Horton stories (46:00) Pat McAfee story (47:45) End of career (52:00) Superlatives