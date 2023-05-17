All The Right Movies: A Movie Podcast

The making of stories behind classic and hit films, with big opinions and bigger laughs. More
Get Out (2017): A Movie Podcast
Interracial couple Chris and Rose take a trip to the country to meet Rose’s parents. Chris’ initial concerns about being the only black person around, are slowly confirmed after various inappropriate interactions with family friends. Leading Chris to a shocking realisation.
Jordan Peele’s searing directorial debut, Get Out pushed the boundaries in the horror genre with layers of social commentary. It was lapped up by audiences and critics alike, and is now considered one of the best films of the 21st century.
All The Right Movies want your eye, man. We want those things you see through.
Episode sponsors:
BetterHelp: For a 10% discount off your first month with BetterHelp, click here
Connect with ATRM:
To support what we do, access our archive and listen to exclusive episodes, become an ATRM patron.
Twitter: @ATRightMovies
YouTube: Subscribe to our channel
Instagram: @allthe_rightmovies
Facebook: Join our movie group
TikTok: @alltherightmovies
Website: alltherightmovies.com
Boogie Nights (1997): A Movie Podcast
Dirk Diggler’s big bright shining light blazes through the L.A. porn scene as he heads up Jack Horner’s adult empire. It all threatens to fall apart in a haze of drugs and violence but Dirk’s surrogate family stick together through thick and thin.
Controversy surrounded Paul Thomas Anderson’s dazzling odyssey through the golden age of porn prior to release, but critics and audiences embraced it, making PTA the new wunderkind director of the 90s.
All The Right Movies are in 70s L.A. to talk dysfunctional families, big reputations and BIG...egos.
The Empire Strikes Back (1980): A Movie Podcast
Laugh it up , fuzzball, 'cos All The Right Movies are back with Star Wars to talk the Skywalkers, snow speeders, and one of the great movie sequels. And you thought we smelled bad on the outside...
Fargo (1996): A Movie Podcast
To squeeze money out of his wealthy father-in-law, Jerry Lundegaard, hires two criminals to kidnap his wife, so he can pick up the ransom. It all starts to go horribly wrong, and small-town cop, Marge Gunderson, arrives on the scene to unpick the mystery.
Fargo represented a turning point in the careers of Joel and Ethan Coen. After a run of box office bombs, it was a hit with audiences, while retaining its appeal to critics and the awards circuit.
Three people in Brainerd are dead, and All The Right Movies, the smooth smoothies, are on the case.
Shaun Of The Dead (2004): A Movie Podcast
Losers Shaun & Ed fight to save their lives and those around them when faced with a zombie apocalypse. They hole up in the only place they know, the Winchester pub, using anything at their disposal to fight off the growing zombie hoard.
Edgar Wright’s rom-zom-com directorial debut established him and Simon Pegg as the hottest new talents of the millennium. Hilarious, scary and endlessly quotable, Shaun Of The Dead is possibly the best British film of the last 20 years.
Someone died and made All The Right Movies King Of The Zombies.
