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All Rise Legal Hour Radio Show

All Rise Legal Hour Radio Show
Government
All Rise Legal Hour Radio Show
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • All Rise Legal Hour Radio Show

    Nia Weeks, Women with a Vision

    07/02/2018 | 46 mins.
    A conversation with Nia Weeks of Women with a Vision.
  • All Rise Legal Hour Radio Show

    Mathew Woessner, Justice & Accountability Center

    05/18/2018 | 1h
    A conversation with Mathew Woessner, Program Analyst with the Justice & Accountability Center, on the role of data in criminal justice reform.
  • All Rise Legal Hour Radio Show

    John Burkhart, Southern Poverty Law Center

    03/27/2018 | 51 mins.
    A conversation with John Burkhart, Criminal Justice Reform Field Director with the Southern Poverty Law Center, on criminal justice reform in Louisiana.
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About All Rise Legal Hour Radio Show
The All Rise Legal Hour Radio Show is a project of the nonprofit Justice & Accountability Center of Louisiana. The show features conversations with attorneys, advocates, and impacted community members on all things criminal justice in Louisiana. Tune into to WHIV LP 102.3 FM every other Wednesday at 6pm, and subscribe to our podcast. Stream live at whivfm.org.
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