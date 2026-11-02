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About All Rise Legal Hour Radio Show
The All Rise Legal Hour Radio Show is a project of the nonprofit Justice & Accountability Center of Louisiana. The show features conversations with attorneys, advocates, and impacted community members on all things criminal justice in Louisiana. Tune into to WHIV LP 102.3 FM every other Wednesday at 6pm, and subscribe to our podcast. Stream live at whivfm.org.Podcast website
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All Rise Legal Hour Radio Show
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