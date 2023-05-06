Paul Elliott

Paul Elliott has 20+ years of experience in the fashion & retail industry. He was the Vice President at Victoria's Secret & executive team member at other major fashion retail companies. Passionate Global Marketing Leader with extensive experience creating and executing omnichannel, traffic, and commerce-driving campaigns for iconic brands. Cultivates stories anchored in immersive, 360 degree brand experiences that resonate across local and global markets. Demonstrated success balancing art with science, utilizing data-driven consumer insights and backed up by solid ROI metrics. Track record of producing solutions- driven brand and product communications, maintaining brand standards and consistency. He is most recognized for a digital- first approach that links the entire customer shopping journey, creating seamless brand experiences across the full purchase funnel.