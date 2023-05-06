My name is Tyler Bossetti. I’m a serial entrepreneur and investor.
Dominic Petrozzi
Dominic Petrozzi is founder of 'The Number Fest', a festival in Ohio, and co-founder of Breakaway Festival. Go follow him on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dompetrozzi/?hl=en
6/22/2023
1:36:33
Doug Worthington
Doug Worthington is a former American football defensive tackle with an impressive story. He was drafted by the Pittburgh Steelers with the 242nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He payed collegae football at Ohio State and was also a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers, and St. Louis Rams. Find out more about Doug: https://twitter.com/D90Worthington https://www.nfl.com/players/doug-worthington/
6/19/2023
1:27:00
Jayson Waller
CEO of multiple multi-million dollar companies, motivational speaker, BAM Podcast host, entrepreneur, and author of Own Your Power, Jayson Waller has learned through trial and error the keys to being successful in this dynamic business environment.
6/15/2023
1:44:13
Ryan Dickey
Ryan Dickey's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ryandickeyboxing/?hl=en
6/12/2023
2:00:20
Paul Elliott
Paul Elliott has 20+ years of experience in the fashion & retail industry. He was the Vice President at Victoria's Secret & executive team member at other major fashion retail companies. Passionate Global Marketing Leader with extensive experience creating and executing omnichannel, traffic, and commerce-driving campaigns for iconic brands. Cultivates stories anchored in immersive, 360 degree brand experiences that resonate across local and global markets. Demonstrated success balancing art with science, utilizing data-driven consumer insights and backed up by solid ROI metrics. Track record of producing solutions- driven brand and product communications, maintaining brand standards and consistency. He is most recognized for a digital- first approach that links the entire customer shopping journey, creating seamless brand experiences across the full purchase funnel.
