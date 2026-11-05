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50 episodes
- Compa Raider vs Gemelo || All Facts! Podcast Ep. #34
After a wild previous episode, the crew comes back even louder, diving into everything from faith and fighting to hip-hop drama and conspiracy talk. The conversation kicks off with questions about a recent guest’s strange energy before turning into a heated on-air debate about Jesus, God, and religion. From there, things escalate as Prime officially opens the door to a real influencer boxing match under California Athletic Commission rules, calling out streamers and breaking down weight classes, sponsorship money, and what it would take to make the fight happen.The episode also tackles Cain Velasquez’s release and the debate over NorCal legends, Lil Wayne facing backlash over “no substance” comments, Drake’s moves after the Kendrick Lamar battle, and whether Wayne still deserves a Super Bowl halftime show. The crew reacts live to Michael Jordan’s viral controversy, discusses Shia Labeouf getting packed out at Mardi Gras, and debates fraternity hazing culture. Things take a darker turn with conversations about Meta’s new AI patent that could keep social media accounts active after death, 23andMe data concerns, and Epstein Island theories.
Super Bowl Half Time, Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Gemelo streams w/ 44 Vato || All Facts! Podcast Ep. #3302/14/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Super Bowl Half Time, Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Gemelo & 44 Vato Drama || All Facts! Podcast Ep. #33Watch Podcast Episodes early on PatreonSubscribe Now https://patreon.com/ALLFACTS_PODCAST🎙️ **ALL FACTS! Podcast**Welcome to the *ALL FACTS!* Podcast – music, culture, and everything Mexican American/Latino.FOLLOW US https://www.instagram.com/allfacts.podcast Hosted by:👤 **Rich Homie Juan** – The Foo Communityhttps://www.instagram.com/thetopfoohttps://www.instagram.com/foocommunity👤 **Prime** – Cult. Media TVhttps://www.instagram.com/primegod87https://www.instagram.com/cult.media.tv👤 **Compa Raider** – Trash Bag Boyshttps://www.instagram.com/Compa_raidherhttps://www.instagram.com/trashbagboys📍 Based in **Los Angeles**, we dive into everything from hip-hop, Corridos, culture, news, and community issues. No filter, no fluff – just **ALL FACTS**.🟢 New episodes weekly – tap in and stay connected🔔 **Subscribe** for authentic convos and big laughs.#AllFactsPodcast #LatinoPodcast #MexicanAmerican #LAculture #FooCommunity #CultMediaTV #TrashBagBoys
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About All Facts! Podcast
All Facts! Podcast 🎙️ **ALL FACTS! Podcast** Welcome to the *ALL FACTS!* Podcast – where music, culture, and everything Mexican American/Latino meets real talk. Hosted by: 👤 **Rich Homie Juan** – The Foo Community https://www.instagram.com/thetopfoo https://www.instagram.com/foocommunity 👤 **Prime** – Cult. Media TV https://www.instagram.com/primegod87 https://www.instagram.com/cult.media.tv 👤 **Compa Raider** – Trash Bag Boys https://www.instagram.com/Compa_raidher https://www.instagram.com/trashbagboysPodcast website
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