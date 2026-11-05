Compa Raider vs Gemelo || All Facts! Podcast Ep. #34



After a wild previous episode, the crew comes back even louder, diving into everything from faith and fighting to hip-hop drama and conspiracy talk. The conversation kicks off with questions about a recent guest’s strange energy before turning into a heated on-air debate about Jesus, God, and religion. From there, things escalate as Prime officially opens the door to a real influencer boxing match under California Athletic Commission rules, calling out streamers and breaking down weight classes, sponsorship money, and what it would take to make the fight happen.The episode also tackles Cain Velasquez’s release and the debate over NorCal legends, Lil Wayne facing backlash over “no substance” comments, Drake’s moves after the Kendrick Lamar battle, and whether Wayne still deserves a Super Bowl halftime show. The crew reacts live to Michael Jordan’s viral controversy, discusses Shia Labeouf getting packed out at Mardi Gras, and debates fraternity hazing culture. Things take a darker turn with conversations about Meta’s new AI patent that could keep social media accounts active after death, 23andMe data concerns, and Epstein Island theories.