All Access: Med School Admissions

I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Tracy Kedian, the Associate Dean for Admissions, at the UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester, MA. Dr. Kedian sheds light on the unique aspects of UMass Chan's curriculum, known as VISTA. This innovative curriculum fosters curiosity, inquiry, and equity through group and problem-based learning, along with extensive use of medical simulation. One exciting feature of UMass Chan is its commitment to serving underserved populations. With a focus on health disparities and public and community health, the school offers two distinct tracks with its regional campuses - the Population-based Urban and Rural Community Health track, based at Baystate Health Systems in western MA and the [email protected]
track, located in Burlington, MA, that concentrates on leadership skills and health systems science to prepare future medical leaders. Dr. Kedian also provides valuable insights into the admissions process at UMass Chan. While the school predominantly admits students from Massachusetts, it remains an excellent resource for premeds from all backgrounds. Throughout this conversation, you'll discover a wealth of helpful advice for aspiring medical students, regardless of whether UMass Chan is your state school or not. Join us as we delve into the world of UMass Chan Medical School and med school admissions with Dr. Tracy Kedian, a dedicated family physician and an expert in medical school admissions.
