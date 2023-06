Bonus Episode: Listener Event Announcement!

Join us for an exclusive Zoom event featuring Christian Essman, the host of "All Access: Med School Admissions." Are you an aspiring medical student with burning questions about the admissions process? Look no further! This is your chance to spend an engaging evening with Christian Essman and have all your inquiries answered. During this virtual gathering, Christian Essman will share his knowledge and expertise on the intricate world of medical school admissions. As a seasoned professional in the field, he has guided countless students through the challenging journey of getting into medical school. With his wealth of experience and insider insights, Christian will provide invaluable advice, strategies, and tips to help you navigate the complex admissions process successfully. The event will be structured as an interactive Q&A session, allowing participants to ask Christian anything related to med school admissions. Whether you have inquiries about crafting an outstanding personal statement, preparing for interviews, selecting the right medical schools, or seeking guidance on how to stand out among other applicants, Christian will be there to offer his expert advice and address all your concerns. THURSDAY, JUNE 15th @ 7:00 pm EST