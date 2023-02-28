Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Christian Essman
Applying to medical school can be a very complex and confusing process! All Access: Med School Admissions by Christian Essman, Senior Director of Admissions & Financial Aid at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio
Applying to medical school can be a very complex and confusing process! All Access: Med School Admissions by Christian Essman, Senior Director of Admissions & ... More

  • Bonus Episode: Listener Event Announcement!
    Join us for an exclusive Zoom event featuring Christian Essman, the host of "All Access: Med School Admissions." Are you an aspiring medical student with burning questions about the admissions process? Look no further! This is your chance to spend an engaging evening with Christian Essman and have all your inquiries answered. During this virtual gathering, Christian Essman will share his knowledge and expertise on the intricate world of medical school admissions. As a seasoned professional in the field, he has guided countless students through the challenging journey of getting into medical school. With his wealth of experience and insider insights, Christian will provide invaluable advice, strategies, and tips to help you navigate the complex admissions process successfully. The event will be structured as an interactive Q&A session, allowing participants to ask Christian anything related to med school admissions. Whether you have inquiries about crafting an outstanding personal statement, preparing for interviews, selecting the right medical schools, or seeking guidance on how to stand out among other applicants, Christian will be there to offer his expert advice and address all your concerns. THURSDAY, JUNE 15th @ 7:00 pm EST *REGISTER HERE* --------------------------------------------------------------- If you find this podcast to be a helpful resource, RATE, REVIEW, & SUBSCRIBE please! It helps others find it! Send me your recommendations for future medical schools that you'd like to hear featured! Send it to: [email protected] Visit our website for more information on this episode and others. https://linktr.ee/allaccessmedschool
    6/5/2023
    3:28
  • Episode 67: UMass Chan Medical School
    I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Tracy Kedian, the Associate Dean for Admissions, at the UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester, MA. Dr. Kedian sheds light on the unique aspects of UMass Chan's curriculum, known as VISTA. This innovative curriculum fosters curiosity, inquiry, and equity through group and problem-based learning, along with extensive use of medical simulation. One exciting feature of UMass Chan is its commitment to serving underserved populations. With a focus on health disparities and public and community health, the school offers two distinct tracks with its regional campuses - the Population-based Urban and Rural Community Health track, based at Baystate Health Systems in western MA and the [email protected] track, located in Burlington, MA, that concentrates on leadership skills and health systems science to prepare future medical leaders. Dr. Kedian also provides valuable insights into the admissions process at UMass Chan. While the school predominantly admits students from Massachusetts, it remains an excellent resource for premeds from all backgrounds. Throughout this conversation, you'll discover a wealth of helpful advice for aspiring medical students, regardless of whether UMass Chan is your state school or not. Join us as we delve into the world of UMass Chan Medical School and med school admissions with Dr. Tracy Kedian, a dedicated family physician and an expert in medical school admissions. If you find this podcast to be a helpful resource, RATE, REVIEW, & SUBSCRIBE please! It helps others find it! Send me your recommendations for future medical schools that you'd like to hear featured! Send it to: [email protected] Visit our website for more information on this episode and others. https://linktr.ee/allaccessmedschool RESOURCES: UMass Chan Medical School 2022 Year in Review YouTube Video VISTA Curriculum CONTACT: [email protected] Music: Kalte Ohren by Alex (c) copyright 2019 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. https://dig.ccmixter.org/files/AlexBeroza/59612 Ft: starfrosch & Jerry Spoon  
    5/31/2023
    1:19:17
  • Episode 66: U. of Texas - San Antonio Long School of Medicine
    Dr. Judianne Kellaway, the Associate Dean for Admissions & Outreach, at the Joe R. & Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at University of Texas Health San Antonio joins me for a entertaining and wonderfully informative conversation. Dr. Kellaway takes us through the highlights and unique aspects of their CIRCLE curriculum including, professional identity formation, wellness programming, ultrasound curriculum, and more! She also discusses their admissions process in the TMDSAS (Texas Medical & Dental Schools Application Service), what they value in applicants and how they use the CASPer situational judgment test and Standardized-One-Way-Video for interviewees. If you find this podcast to be a helpful resource, RATE, REVIEW, & SUBSCRIBE please!  It helps others find it! Send me your recommendations for future medical schools that you'd like to hear featured! Send it to: [email protected]     Visit our website for more information on this episode and others.  https://linktr.ee/allaccessmedschool   Young Physicians Initiative recorded panel from March 1, 2023 *FREE! AAMC Virtual Medical School Fair - March 28 & 29, 2023 RESOURCES: The Long School of Medicine What to expect at the Long the School of Medicine IRAT and TRAT  Curriculum - Including Distinction Programs Professional Identity Formation Student Wellness TMDSAS JAMP Positivity, By Barbara Fredrickson Shawn Achor - Human Potential Expert CONTACT: [email protected]    Black cat Funky by reusenoise (c) copyright 2017 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial  (3.0) license. https://dig.ccmixter.org/files/reusenoise/56513  Music: Soaring over the sea by Darkroom (c) copyright 2022 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/mactonite/65379   
    3/16/2023
    1:19:33
  • Episode 65: Rutgers University Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    The Assistant Dean of Medical Education and Admissions, Dr. Liesel Copeland, joins me to discuss the curricular highlights and admissions process at Rutgers University Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. In 2021, the medical school launched the 5 C’s Curriculum: Curiosity, Critical Thinking, Clinical Skills, Competence and Compassion which we talk about during our conversation. We also discuss their admissions process and how and why they use situational judgment tests like CASPer and the AAMC’s PREview assessment. If you find this podcast to be a helpful resource, RATE, REVIEW, & SUBSCRIBE please!  It helps others find it! Send me your recommendations for future medical schools that you'd like to hear featured! Send it to: [email protected]     Visit our website for more information on this episode and others.  https://linktr.ee/allaccessmedschool RESOURCES: *FREE! AAMC Virtual Medical School Fair - March 28 & 29, 2023 MSAR - Medical School Admissions Requirements Guide Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School  Distinction Programs 5 C’s Curriculum Finding Your Personal Purpose and Values Resources CONTACT: [email protected]    Music: Soaring over the sea by Darkroom (c) copyright 2022 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/mactonite/65379 
    3/8/2023
    1:18:49
  • Episode 64: Catching Up with Dr. Lina Mehta on Admissions-related Topics
    I sat down with Dr. Lina Mehta, Associate Dean for Admissions at the CWRU School of Medicine to discuss some admissions-related topics. We reflected on the previous application cycle, current topics is admissions, and looking ahead to the next cycle. We think you'll find this episode to be informative and, hopefully, entertaining!  If you find this podcast to be a helpful resource, RATE, REVIEW, & SUBSCRIBE please!  It helps others find it! Send me your recommendations for future medical schools that you'd like to hear featured! Send it to: [email protected]    Visit our website for more information on this episode and others.  https://linktr.ee/allaccessmedschool RESOURCES:  Current Supreme Court Cases Related to Admissions Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina Young Physicians Initiative - Medical School Admissions Panel Livestream - Wednesday, March 1, 2023 @ 7:30 pm EST facebook.com/YoungPhysicians youtu.be/64Y6sRDk0U0 *FREE! AAMC Virtual Medical School Fair - March 28 & 29, 2023 Would you like us to speak to your pre-med group?  Email us at [email protected] and we’ll try to work out something with you!   Dr. Mehta’s Current Book Recommendations: From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life The Immortal Life Henrietta Lacks Christian’s Current Book Recommendations:  Becoming a Resonant Leader Project Hail Mary   Music: The Vendetta by Stefan Kartenberg (c) copyright 2018 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/JeffSpeed68/58628 Ft: Apoxode  
    2/28/2023
    48:10

About All Access: Med School Admissions

Applying to medical school can be a very complex and confusing process! All Access: Med School Admissions by Christian Essman, Senior Director of Admissions & Financial Aid at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio, brings listeners into informative and entertaining conversations between admissions colleagues from medical schools across the US. Christian and his guests try to bring transparency to the medical school application process and help prospective applicants put themselves in the best position to be a competitive applicant. More info at: https://case.edu/medicine/admissions-programs/md-programs/podcast-all-access-med-school-admissions
