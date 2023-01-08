Intergalactic Spirit Airlines - Episode 1

Welcome to the Alienage Podcast! On our first episode, we are exploring one of the military intelligence whistleblowers, David Grush. Grush claims to have more than enough proof to confidently say, "We are not alone." And he has the credentials to back it up.