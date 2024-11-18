Growing Up: Kendrick Lamar, Arcade Fire, Tears for Fears
Growing up ain’t easy, but we all gotta do it. Luckily we have great music to get us through the trials and tribulations of coming of age. Join us as we discuss three albums that deal with the journey of youth to adulthood. Other Diggins What do you think of these records? What’s your favorite […]
Classic Punk Rock: Buzzcocks, Wire, Stiff Little Fingers
Feeling the need to break some stuff? Some classic punk rock might be just what you need. Raise a fist in the air and join us as we discuss 3 classic albums from punk rock’s beginnings. Other Diggins What do you think of these records? What’s your favorite classic punk rock album? Let us know […]
Prince Inspirations: Funkadelic, Joni Mitchell, Santana
Prince certainly has inspired his share of artists, but on this episode we dig into some of the artists and albums that inspired him. Besides the clear funk lineage, we also draw comparisons to folk and blues rock artists that Prince was a fan of. Join us as we pay homage to the forces that […]
Top Blues: Magic Sam, The Rolling Stones, Otis Rush
Few genres have influenced rock music as much as the blues. From it’s humble beginnings in the 19th century American South, incorporation with R&B and Soul music in the 60s, to its strong influence on 70s rock, its hard to separate the blues from modern day music. Join us as we discuss 3 of our […]
Halloween: The Cramps, Duran Duran, Type O Negative
The leaves are changing and pumpkin spice has infiltrated everything, so it must be time to scare ourselves with some sinister album selections. Join us as we discuss 3 of our favorite spooky albums to help get you in the Halloween spirit. Mwahahaha! The Cramps – Songs the Lord Taught Us (1980)Duran Duran – Danse […]
