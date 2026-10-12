What does “Never Forget” mean to a generation of firefighters who weren't alive on September 11, 2001?In this episode of Alabama's Fire Service Podcast, Josh McDaniel and Justin McKenzie sit down with Chief Mike “Soc” Prisoc of Morris Fire & Rescue for a conversation about September 11, the fire service it changed, and our responsibility to carry those lessons forward.

Chief Prisoc brings a perspective that spans both sides of 9/11. With more than three decades in the fire service, he remembers the job before September 11 and experienced firsthand how training, preparedness, technical rescue, mutual aid, station security, incident response, and the public's relationship with firefighters changed afterward.He also shares his experiences traveling to New York for the September 11 remembrance ceremonies—including visits to Rescue 2, the 9/11 Memorial, Ground Zero, and the ceremonies honoring the firefighters whose legacy continues today.The conversation goes beyond remembering 343 firefighters lost that day. Josh, Justin, and Chief Prisoc discuss the growing number of responders lost to 9/11-related illnesses, firefighter cancer and mental health, the importance of peer support, and why taking care of today's firefighters is also part of honoring those who came before us.They also talk about leadership, company unity, mentorship, mutual aid, and why today's fire service has a responsibility to teach its history to firefighters who weren't yet born when 9/11 happened.In this episode:- Where each of them was on September 11, 2001- How the fire service changed after 9/11- Teaching younger firefighters what “Never Forget” actually means- Chief Prisoc's September 11 trips to New York- The continuing impact of 9/11-related illnesses- Firefighter cancer, mental health, and peer support- Company unity, leadership, and mentorship- Mutual aid and preparedness- Preserving the lessons learned after September 11- Chief Prisoc's journey from volunteer firefighter to the first career fire chief of Morris“Never Forget” isn't only about remembering what happened. It's about making sure the lessons, sacrifices, and changes that followed aren't lost with the generation that experienced them.🎙️ Alabama's Fire Service PodcastTalking Shop. Shaping the Fire Service.