The Ain’t That Good podcast is an honest and gritty podcast that reframes this life through the lens of Christ and his teachings. Tonya, Brandy, Keisha, and Che... More
Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Launch Episode
    Join us for the launch episode of our podcast! The Ain’t That Good podcast is an honest and gritty podcast that reframes this life through the lens of Christ and his teachings. Tonya, Brandy, Keisha, and Chelsey are all sinners, saved by grace through Jesus, being transformed by God’s goodness and love. They welcome ALL to their table to feast on conversations about topics that matter, and how all things can be worked together for good. They “ain’t that good,” but Jesus is.
    5/15/2023
    23:56

About Ain't That Good Podcast

The Ain’t That Good podcast is an honest and gritty podcast that reframes this life through the lens of Christ and his teachings. Tonya, Brandy, Keisha, and Chelsey are all sinners, saved by grace through Jesus, being transformed by God’s goodness and love. They welcome ALL to their table to feast on conversations about topics that matter, and how all things can be worked together for good. They “ain’t that good,” but Jesus is.
