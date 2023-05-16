002 - Bias & Truth in AI with Aleks Svetski

"This is the first time we've interacted with anything other than a parrot that can string together a coherent sentence. And it sounds stupid, but it's actually true. So we are anthropomorphizing, we are projecting our own consciousness onto this thing, and we are immediately imagining Terminator, Minority Report, God knows what else we are imagining - the Ray Kurzweil's of the world - we're imagining that all of a sudden, that's it, we unlocked it, basically we have discovered God. We did it. To me that's such a mix of naivety, ignorance, and arrogance that it's not even funny." — Aleks Svetski We have an awesome conversation kicking off episode 2 of AI Unchained today with Aleks Svetski, who is currently building a not-yet-public project in the AI world. He brings a very unique perspective that tries to bring back a bit of perspective to the imaginations gone wild on the world ending possibilities of AI. What is the truth of it? And can we instill "truth" in these machines? Can we make them "objective and unbiased?" Or is there something both inherently foolish and presuming in even the attempt of such a thing, that we can prevent making the same mistakes of the past. Don't miss this crazy conversation. Follow Guy on Nostr using the Damus iOS App, Amethyst on Android, or many other great clients at the pubkey below: Guy's Nostr Pubkey: npub1h8nk2346qezka5cpm8jjh3yl5j88pf4ly2ptu7s6uu55wcfqy0wq36rpev Gets sats back every time you dump fiat at a store, to pay your bills, everything in your fiat life pays you bitcoins with the Fold Debit Card and Fold App! 50,000 FREE SATS to try it out at the LINK