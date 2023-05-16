AI Unchained is my journey to uncover the potential of intelligent technology. How do we avoid a repeat of the top-down centralized systems of our recent past, ... More
002 - Bias & Truth in AI with Aleks Svetski
"This is the first time we've interacted with anything other than a parrot that can string together a coherent sentence. And it sounds stupid, but it's actually true. So we are anthropomorphizing, we are projecting our own consciousness onto this thing, and we are immediately imagining Terminator, Minority Report, God knows what else we are imagining - the Ray Kurzweil's of the world - we're imagining that all of a sudden, that's it, we unlocked it, basically we have discovered God. We did it. To me that's such a mix of naivety, ignorance, and arrogance that it's not even funny." — Aleks Svetski
We have an awesome conversation kicking off episode 2 of AI Unchained today with Aleks Svetski, who is currently building a not-yet-public project in the AI world. He brings a very unique perspective that tries to bring back a bit of perspective to the imaginations gone wild on the world ending possibilities of AI. What is the truth of it? And can we instill "truth" in these machines? Can we make them "objective and unbiased?" Or is there something both inherently foolish and presuming in even the attempt of such a thing, that we can prevent making the same mistakes of the past. Don't miss this crazy conversation.
001 - A New Frontier, with Jeff Booth
Welcome to the first episode of AI Unchained, a new show exploring how AI technology can be a means of empowering the individual, rather than a system of control, and all the tools and perspectives that enlighten that journey.
Our first guest is none other than Jeff Booth, the author of "The Price of Tomorrow" on the incredible deflationary force of technology and why our only choice is to embrace it, not fight it. If you are trying to make sense out of the change that is being unleashed, you do not want to miss this show. Welcome to AI Unchained.
