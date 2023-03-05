AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion

AI Today Podcast: AI Glossary Series – Backpropagation, Learning Rate, and Optimizer

Backpropagation was one of the innovations by Geoff Hinton that made deep learning networks a practical reality. But have you ever heard of that term before and know what it is at a high level? In this episode of the AI Today podcast hosts Kathleen Walch and Ron Schmelzer define the terms Backpropagation, Learning Rate, and Optimizer, explain how these terms relates to AI and why it's important to know about them.