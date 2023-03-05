Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion in the App
Listen to AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion

AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion

Podcast AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion
Podcast AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion

AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion

AI & Data Today
add
AI Today Podcast More
Technology
AI Today Podcast More

Available Episodes

5 of 300
  • AI Today Podcast: AI Glossary Series – Tokenization and Vectorization
    In this episode of the AI Today podcast hosts Kathleen Walch and Ron Schmelzer define the terms Tokenization and Vectorization, explain how these terms relates to AI and why it’s important to know about them. Show Notes: FREE Intro to CPMAI mini course CPMAI Training and Certification AI Glossary Glossary Series: Artificial Intelligence AI Glossary Series – Machine Learning, Algorithm, Model Glossary Series: (Artificial) Neural Networks, Node (Neuron), Layer Glossary Series: Natural Language Processing (NLP), NLU, NLG, Speech-to-Text, TTS, Speech Recognition Continue reading AI Today Podcast: AI Glossary Series – Tokenization and Vectorization at AI & Data Today.
    5/3/2023
    11:20
  • AI Today Podcast: AI Glossary Series – Training Data, Epoch, Batch, Learning Curve
    In order for machine learning systems to work they need to be trained on data. But as the old saying goes “garbage in is garbage out” so you need to make sure you have a dataset of prepared data that is cleaned so you can incrementally train a machine learning model to perform a particular task. Continue reading AI Today Podcast: AI Glossary Series – Training Data, Epoch, Batch, Learning Curve at AI & Data Today.
    4/28/2023
    11:51
  • AI Today Podcast: AI Glossary Series – Backpropagation, Learning Rate, and Optimizer
    Backpropagation was one of the innovations by Geoff Hinton that made deep learning networks a practical reality. But have you ever heard of that term before and know what it is at a high level? In this episode of the AI Today podcast hosts Kathleen Walch and Ron Schmelzer define the terms Backpropagation, Learning Rate, and Optimizer, explain how these terms relates to AI and why it’s important to know about them. Continue reading AI Today Podcast: AI Glossary Series – Backpropagation, Learning Rate, and Optimizer at AI & Data Today.
    4/26/2023
    11:17
  • AI Today Podcast: AI Glossary Series – Loss Function, Cost Function and Gradient Descent
    In this episode of the AI Today podcast hosts Kathleen Walch and Ron Schmelzer define the terms Loss Function, Cost Function and Gradient Descent, explain how these terms relates to AI and why it’s important to know about them. Show Notes: FREE Intro to CPMAI mini course CPMAI Training and Certification AI Glossary Glossary Series: Artificial Intelligence Glossary Series: Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), Strong AI, Weak AI, Narrow AI Glossary Series: Heuristic & Brute-force Search AI Glossary Series – Machine Learning, Algorithm, Model Glossary Series: (Artificial) Neural Networks, Node (Neuron), Layer Glossary Series: Bias, Weight, Activation Function, Convergence, ReLU Glossary Series: Perceptron Glossary Series: Hidden Layer, Deep Learning Continue reading AI Today Podcast: AI Glossary Series – Loss Function, Cost Function and Gradient Descent at AI & Data Today.
    4/21/2023
    12:48
  • AI Today Podcast: AI Glossary Series- Hidden Layer and Deep Learning
    Deep Learning is powering this current wave of AI interest. But do you really know what Deep Learning is? In this episode of the AI Today podcast hosts Kathleen Walch and Ron Schmelzer define the terms hidden layer and deep learning, explain how these terms relates to AI and why it’s important to know about them. Continue reading AI Today Podcast: AI Glossary Series- Hidden Layer and Deep Learning at AI & Data Today.
    4/19/2023
    12:15

More Technology podcasts

About AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion

AI Today Podcast
Podcast website

Listen to AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion, MP3 – mintCast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion

AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion: Podcasts in Family