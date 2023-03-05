AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion

AI Today Podcast: AI Glossary Series – Loss Function, Cost Function and Gradient Descent
In this episode of the AI Today podcast hosts Kathleen Walch and Ron Schmelzer define the terms Loss Function, Cost Function and Gradient Descent, explain how these terms relates to AI and why it’s important to know about them.
Show Notes:
FREE Intro to CPMAI mini course
CPMAI Training and Certification
AI Glossary
Glossary Series: Artificial Intelligence
Glossary Series: Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), Strong AI, Weak AI, Narrow AI
Glossary Series: Heuristic & Brute-force Search
AI Glossary Series – Machine Learning, Algorithm, Model
Glossary Series: (Artificial) Neural Networks, Node (Neuron), Layer
Glossary Series: Bias, Weight, Activation Function, Convergence, ReLU
Glossary Series: Perceptron
Glossary Series: Hidden Layer, Deep Learning
Continue reading AI Today Podcast: AI Glossary Series – Loss Function, Cost Function and Gradient Descent at AI & Data Today.