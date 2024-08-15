Inside the State of AI for Business With Google Cloud and Anthropic
While consumer-facing applications of artificial intelligence tend to grab headlines, the technology’s true power lies in its ability to revolutionize how companies operate. Join Google Cloud’s Amin Vahdat and Anthropic’s Mike Krieger for a look at how AI is driving change at every level of business.
17:09
For Google DeepMind, AI's Job Is Simple: Power Human Progress
Researchers at Google DeepMind started out training artificial intelligence to play video games. Today they’re using it to take on climate change and complex diseases. Join Google DeepMind’s Koray Kavukcuoglu and Lila Ibrahim for a look at what the future holds with AI.
15:15
AI Is Sparking a Marketing Revolution. Are CMOs Ready?
In a conversation recorded at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Google leaders Alison Wagonfeld and Marie Gulin-Merle discuss artificial intelligence’s potential to transform marketing, and share their top tips for how businesses can start putting the technology to work.
11:23
Introducing: AI That Means Business
We all know there’s a lot of hype around AI. But there’s a good reason for that—in business and beyond, it’s poised to be the most transformational technology of our time.
What’s next for artificial intelligence? And how are companies putting it to work in the here and now? Join Google experts for a deep dive into the technology that’s changing the world of business—and pretty much everything else.
