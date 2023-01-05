Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ajeya Cotra, Kelsey Piper
Audio versions of posts at https://www.planned-obsolescence.org/ Read by AI trained on the author's voice. Please excuse any stiltedness -- it's learning! More
  • The costs of caution
    Both AI fears and AI hopes rest on the belief that it may be possible to build alien minds that can do everything we can do and much more. AI-driven technological progress could save countless lives and make everyone massively healthier and wealthier: https://planned-obsolescence.org/the-costs-of-caution
    5/1/2023
    4:20
  • Continuous doesn't mean slow
    Once a lab trains AI that can fully replace its human employees, it will be able to multiply its workforce 100,000x. If these AIs do AI research, they could develop vastly superhuman systems in under a year: https://planned-obsolescence.org/continuous-doesnt-mean-slow
    4/12/2023
    3:53
  • AIs accelerating AI research
    Researchers could potentially design the next generation of ML models more quickly by delegating some work to existing models, creating a feedback loop of ever-accelerating progress. https://planned-obsolescence.org/ais-accelerating-ai-research
    4/4/2023
    5:05
  • Is it time for a pause?
    The single most important thing we can do is to pause when the next model we train would be powerful enough to obsolete humans entirely. If it were up to me, I would slow down AI development starting now — and then later slow down even more: https://www.planned-obsolescence.org/is-it-time-for-a-pause/
    3/30/2023
    6:36
  • The ethics of AI red-teaming
    If we’ve decided we’re collectively fine with unleashing millions of spam bots, then the least we can do is actually study what they can – and can’t – do: https://www.planned-obsolescence.org/ethics-of-red-teaming/
    3/27/2023
    2:27

About AI-Generated Audio for Planned Obsolescence

Audio versions of posts at https://www.planned-obsolescence.org/ Read by AI trained on the author's voice. Please excuse any stiltedness -- it's learning!

