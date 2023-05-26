Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
AI For Creatives

AI For Creatives

Podcast AI For Creatives
Podcast AI For Creatives

AI For Creatives

Nova Lorraine and Kamilah Sanders
Connecting Art, Innovation, and Humanity Are you reading and hearing all sorts of conflicting information about AI – artificial intelligence – and wondering wha...
TechnologyArtsVisual ArtsScience
Connecting Art, Innovation, and Humanity Are you reading and hearing all sorts of conflicting information about AI – artificial intelligence – and wondering wha...
Available Episodes

  • S1 Ep10: CREATIVE AI TOOLS That Will Blow Your Mind
    AI for Creatives is a podcast by Creatives for Creatives connecting art, innovation, and humanity. Segment 1: Kamilah and Nova begin the episode by discussing their current work. Kamilah talks about her obsessions with Twitter killers. She begins by talking about Spill, which uses AI for content moderation. She goes on to talk about Threads by Instagram. Nova talks about Clubhouse when it was something new. Nova questions how AI and AR will disrupt social media going forward. Nova talks about her recent travel and speaking engagements. Segment 2: Nova and Kamilah begin to talk about the new tools they’re excited about, and how they can make a greater, faster impact for creatives. Kamilah begins with Descript for podcasters and video. AI for editing, taking audio product to create video. Nova brings up SkyBox by Blockade Labs – for immersive experiences and storytelling. Text can be used to create a short, immersive, 3D world. Kamilah brings up Pictory. This is an AI Video generator for creating and editing AI videos from a script, blog, or other text. Nova talks about Fliki, where you can take from a blog and turn it into a video. These tools allow those who might be unable to do video elements for the words they create to have options. Nova also talks about Wonder Studio. It allows for the creation of video effects with avatars and characters in live-action scenes. Segment 3: Nova and Kamilah talk about AI tools for music. Nova talks about WavTool for editing music via natural language. Kamilah talks about a tool called Mubert, which allows for music creation by a description of the type of music you want. License-free music that sounds good can be a challenge, Segment 4: Kamilah and Nova talk about AI tools for images. Nova talks about D-ID and the creation of her “Frankenstein” to create an animated avatar to tell a story. She talks about Synthesia doing AI model-driven videos. Kamilah talks about HitPaw for enhancing and upscaling images. Nova talks about Claid, a tool that lets you upload a photo of your product and use AI to create an entire photoshoot. This can make for easy and quick product demo while saving on costs to enhance the product. Kamilah talks about Move.AI – which adds movement to still photos and can be saved as a video file. Nova talks about how that can majorly expand on storytelling options. Accessible motion capture. Nova mentions LumaLab – which allows you to take photos and convert them to 3D models. Segment 5: Nova and Kamilah move on to words, apart from ChatGPT. Kamilah begins with Jasper, an AI copywriter focused on your tone and style. Nova talks about Wiseone for enhancing web searching and research. Another tool Nova mentions is Text Blaze for email and text messages, creating automated templates and such. Segment 6: Nova and Kamilah touch on AI Tools for presentations. Nova talks about Canva and their new AI edit features and upgrades over the last couple of months. Kamilah talks about Presentations.AI – which allows for the creation of personalized decks from a text description. Nova brings up Tome for story-driven presentation creation and Beautiful.ai. Conclusion: Kamilah and Nova conclude by talking about how these are just a few of the up-and-coming tools available for creators.   AI Generative AI AI for Creatives Crypto for Creatives AI AR Web3 Video Text to video Music Presentations Copywriting Images Social Media Pink Kangaru
    7/7/2023
    36:59
  • S1 Ep9: AI and Jobs
    AI for Creatives is a podcast by Creatives for Creatives connecting art, innovation, and humanity. Segment 1: Kamilah and Nova begin the episode by discussing their current work. Kamilah shares her intentional creation of space. She talks about taking time to kayak, canoe, camp, and spend time in nature. Nova, meanwhile, has been working to create more time for techniques, art, and her time. She talks about a recent trip to France and her experience there. Segment 2: Nova and Kamilah talk about AI and the fears many people have regarding it and its use. How generative AI is causing a stir and expanding its uses. They begin to question what’s going to be lost and what will be created. Kamilah talks about how much will be about automation and change more than replacing and removing jobs. Nova talks about how generative AI has unexpectedly impacted creative arts in ways that have scared many people. Segment 3: Nova goes into other statistics related to AI and Generative AI usage. She talks about stats regarding jobs lost to AI in May 2023, and how much higher that number is projected to be in 2025. Kamilah talks about how new jobs will also be created and new entrepreneur opportunities will come into being. Segment 4: Nova talks about how more jobs will be created than the number of jobs that will be lost by 2025. It’s not all gloom and doom. Kamilah and Nova talk about the jobs that will be replaced. Customer service, manufacturing, transportation, and various other easily automated jobs. Kamilah gets into how there are elements of these things that will always require a human/employee touch. Segment 5: Nova talks about how 97 million jobs are expected to be created by new AI tech by 2025 and a brighter future related to AI. Kamilah brings up jobs that are likely to not be affected by/replaced by AI. Human empathy will still count for a lot. Nova both agrees and disagrees with many of these. Segment 6: Nova and Kamilah talk about companies hiring for AI roles. Most larger companies are hiring for AI positions in data science, machine learning, engineering, and such. Nova explores new roles yet to come that might be high-paying in addition to big-data analysts, UX, and more. Nova talks further about new tools, how you can and do use them, and how they will impact future jobs. What value can you bring to solve problems and make an impact? Conclusion: Nova and Kamilah conclude the episode by talking about how AI will impact jobs and work for creatives. Nova thinks value added via consulting or being the artisan can go a long way in building new opportunities for creatives. Kamilah thinks AI can help expand communication in a more global way that can break down barriers.   AI Generative AI AI for Creatives Arts Artists Jobs Titles Innovation Pink Kangaru
    6/23/2023
    47:30
  • S1 Ep8: AI, Apple Vision Pro, Neuralink, and BCI
    AI for Creatives is a podcast by Creatives for Creatives connecting art, innovation, and humanity. Segment 1: Kamilah and Nova begin the episode by discussing their current work. Kamilah shares her work on a project called Museum of Presence. It takes the museum out of the brick-and-mortar building. In a newspaper format. Focuses on hidden gems. Nova talks about the SheBuilds future festival and filming her new TV program Behind the Raine. Segment 2: Nova and Kamilah dive into Apple’s new announcement – Apple Vision Pro. The first special computer. They get into the idea of immersive technology. Kamilah expounds upon how this will go beyond the standard VR headset. Nova goes through some of the specs. Segment 3: Nova talks about augmented reality leading the way for the adoption of more immersive technologies. She talks about the age-old “sitting too close to the TV argument”. Nova thinks this is what will push the AR/VR/MR immersive space forward. Kamilah weighs in, also talking about the cost. Segment 4: Nova addresses Neuralink – a Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) - and she and Kamilah explore how that compares to the wearable, headset tech. It enables a better immersion into the Metaverse and like spaces. BCI will provide a better user interface than what there is now. Nova also goes into the potential for artists and creators to share via thought with this technology. Segment 5: Kamilah talks about how the metaverse is all about giving more people access who would not otherwise have it. She also discusses how BCI could allow instant download to the brain. Beyond a Google search. It could further break down barriers. Nova further discusses education. Segment 6: Nova begins a discussion about the ethics of all this new technology. Kamilah questions who will have access to this technology. Will it only be available to the wealthy and uberwealthy, and create further divides as such? Conclusion: Nova and Kamilah conclude the episode by discussing empathy and making an impact. They also explore data collection via BCI and marketing potential access. The technologies are very new, and it will take time to see what that impact is and will be.   AI Generative AI Arts Artists Awards SheBuilds Fashion AI Apple Vision Pro MR VR Haptics Pink Kangaru
    6/9/2023
    43:40
  • S1 Ep7: Use Cases for Fashion and AI (Fashion and AI Part 2)
    Introduction: Welcome to "AI for Creatives," a podcast connecting art, innovation, and humanity. In this episode, hosts Kamilah and Nova provide a follow-up to Episode 5, "Fashion and AI," and delve deeper into exploring the various use cases. Segment 1: Current Work: Kamilah and Nova share updates on their current projects and creative endeavors. Kamilah introduces her new podcast, Fashionfuturist.io, which focuses on building community through web3 technology. Nova discusses her upcoming book, which explores the convergence of fashion and technology. Segment 2: Fashion and AI: The hosts discuss how major brands are leveraging AI in the fashion industry. They explore the use of AI in design, production, personalization, and supply chain optimization. Segment 3: Which Brands, and what are they doing with AI? Nova and Kamilah highlight 20 well-known brands utilizing AI, such as Chanel, Nike, Sephora, and Tommy Hilfiger. They delve into Tommy Hilfiger's use of AI to create a global virtual showroom, including the metaverse and 3D spaces. The hosts also discuss Levis and their implementation of AI for better sustainability practices. Segment 4: Retail, customer experience, and AI: The hosts examine the application of AI in retail, particularly for inventory management. Nova shares insights on Gucci's utilization of AI to enhance the customer experience, including the use of chatbots. Kamilah discusses Chanel's employment of machine learning optimization. Segment 5: Machine learning and personalization: Nova highlights Uniqlo's use of AI to enhance product development and trend analysis. Kamilah explores UnderArmor's implementation of AI to create personalized fitness plans. Nova discusses how L'Oréal utilizes AI for personalized beauty recommendations and incorporates augmented reality (AR) through machine learning. The hosts touch upon the various applications of AI in the makeup and show industries. Conclusion: AI Tools and Empowerment: Nova and Kamilah conclude the episode by exploring the three main areas where AI is employed: supply chain, team management, and customer-facing experiences. They highlight brands that appear multiple times on their list, showcasing different variations of AI usage. The hosts emphasize the importance of personalization through AR and machine learning. Thank you for listening to "AI for Creatives"! Stay tuned for more insightful episodes.   AI Generative AI Fahionfuturist.io Fashionai.ai Fashion 3D Art AI AR Machine learning AI for creatives Pink Kangaru
    5/26/2023
    35:24
  • S1 Ep6: AI Text to Video and Google Dreamix
    Introduction: Welcome to "AI for Creatives," a podcast connecting art, innovation, and humanity. In this episode, Kamilah and Nova discuss the exciting possibilities of AI, video creation, and Google Dreamix. Segment 1: Current Work and Logo Designing: Kamilah and Nova share updates on their current projects and creative endeavors. Nova talks about using AI to create a logo, while Kamilah discusses her logo designing process and its relation to Nova's work. Kamilah mentions her conversation with Altspace Global and an upcoming talk on the Global South, while Nova highlights her educational workshops. Segment 2: Exploring Google Dreamix: Nova and Kamilah dive into Google Dreamix, a powerful text-to-video generation model. They discuss the versatile applications of Dreamix and how it surpasses existing models in the market. Segment 3: Impact of Text-to-Video AI on Fashion: Nova and Kamilah explore how the new text-to-video AI technology will impact the fashion industry. They delve into the broader category of text-to-video generative AI options and its potential for creative expression. Segment 4: Music and Generative AI: Kamilah discusses the implications of text-to-video generative AI for musicians. They explore how musicians can leverage this technology to create affordable music videos. Nova emphasizes how the AI tools will aid in publishing and visualizing stories. Segment 5: Adoption of AI by Big Companies: Nova highlights the adoption of new tech, such as AI, by prominent companies like Adobe and Prada. They discuss the inspiring use of AI by artist Refik Anadol for moving images. Conclusion: AI Tools and Empowerment: Nova and Kamilah conclude the episode by envisioning the future of AI tools. They discuss the increasing user base and how AI can learn alongside its users. Nova emphasizes that the hopeful goal of AI tools is to free people to pursue their passions and spend time with loved ones. Thank you for listening to "AI for Creatives"! Stay tuned for more insightful episodes exploring the intersection of art, innovation, and humanity.   AI Generative AI Fashion 3D Art Inspiration AI Google Dreamix Text-to-video AI for creatives Pink Kangaru
    5/12/2023
    41:04

About AI For Creatives

Connecting Art, Innovation, and Humanity Are you reading and hearing all sorts of conflicting information about AI – artificial intelligence – and wondering what impact that might have on you?  Well, welcome to AI for Creatives, a podcast by creatives for creatives, connecting you to the world of AI, Web3, blockchain, and beyond.  Join our hosts Kamilah Sanders and Nova Lorraine as we explore the new ways AI empowers creatives and highlight leading industry innovators utilizing amazing new tools to pave the way for the future.  Get inspired and educated by fellow creatives revolutionizing the industry and exemplifying new ways to gain creative independence and sovereignty. We aim to preserve humanity in this fast evolving digital world, and creatives are a powerful force to do that. Be a part of the conversation as we take the reigns of AI and shape a positive narrative for our future.
