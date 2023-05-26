S1 Ep7: Use Cases for Fashion and AI (Fashion and AI Part 2)
Introduction:
In this episode, hosts Kamilah and Nova provide a follow-up to Episode 5, "Fashion and AI," and delve deeper into exploring the various use cases.
Segment 1: Current Work:
Kamilah and Nova share updates on their current projects and creative endeavors.
Kamilah introduces her new podcast, Fashionfuturist.io, which focuses on building community through web3 technology.
Nova discusses her upcoming book, which explores the convergence of fashion and technology.
Segment 2: Fashion and AI:
The hosts discuss how major brands are leveraging AI in the fashion industry.
They explore the use of AI in design, production, personalization, and supply chain optimization.
Segment 3: Which Brands, and what are they doing with AI?
Nova and Kamilah highlight 20 well-known brands utilizing AI, such as Chanel, Nike, Sephora, and Tommy Hilfiger.
They delve into Tommy Hilfiger's use of AI to create a global virtual showroom, including the metaverse and 3D spaces.
The hosts also discuss Levis and their implementation of AI for better sustainability practices.
Segment 4: Retail, customer experience, and AI:
The hosts examine the application of AI in retail, particularly for inventory management.
Nova shares insights on Gucci's utilization of AI to enhance the customer experience, including the use of chatbots.
Kamilah discusses Chanel's employment of machine learning optimization.
Segment 5: Machine learning and personalization:
Nova highlights Uniqlo's use of AI to enhance product development and trend analysis.
Kamilah explores UnderArmor's implementation of AI to create personalized fitness plans.
Nova discusses how L'Oréal utilizes AI for personalized beauty recommendations and incorporates augmented reality (AR) through machine learning.
The hosts touch upon the various applications of AI in the makeup and show industries.
Conclusion: AI Tools and Empowerment:
Nova and Kamilah conclude the episode by exploring the three main areas where AI is employed: supply chain, team management, and customer-facing experiences.
They highlight brands that appear multiple times on their list, showcasing different variations of AI usage.
The hosts emphasize the importance of personalization through AR and machine learning.
