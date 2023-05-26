S1 Ep10: CREATIVE AI TOOLS That Will Blow Your Mind

AI for Creatives is a podcast by Creatives for Creatives connecting art, innovation, and humanity. Segment 1: Kamilah and Nova begin the episode by discussing their current work. Kamilah talks about her obsessions with Twitter killers. She begins by talking about Spill, which uses AI for content moderation. She goes on to talk about Threads by Instagram. Nova talks about Clubhouse when it was something new. Nova questions how AI and AR will disrupt social media going forward. Nova talks about her recent travel and speaking engagements. Segment 2: Nova and Kamilah begin to talk about the new tools they're excited about, and how they can make a greater, faster impact for creatives. Kamilah begins with Descript for podcasters and video. AI for editing, taking audio product to create video. Nova brings up SkyBox by Blockade Labs – for immersive experiences and storytelling. Text can be used to create a short, immersive, 3D world. Kamilah brings up Pictory. This is an AI Video generator for creating and editing AI videos from a script, blog, or other text. Nova talks about Fliki, where you can take from a blog and turn it into a video. These tools allow those who might be unable to do video elements for the words they create to have options. Nova also talks about Wonder Studio. It allows for the creation of video effects with avatars and characters in live-action scenes. Segment 3: Nova and Kamilah talk about AI tools for music. Nova talks about WavTool for editing music via natural language. Kamilah talks about a tool called Mubert, which allows for music creation by a description of the type of music you want. License-free music that sounds good can be a challenge, Segment 4: Kamilah and Nova talk about AI tools for images. Nova talks about D-ID and the creation of her "Frankenstein" to create an animated avatar to tell a story. She talks about Synthesia doing AI model-driven videos. Kamilah talks about HitPaw for enhancing and upscaling images. Nova talks about Claid, a tool that lets you upload a photo of your product and use AI to create an entire photoshoot. This can make for easy and quick product demo while saving on costs to enhance the product. Kamilah talks about Move.AI – which adds movement to still photos and can be saved as a video file. Nova talks about how that can majorly expand on storytelling options. Accessible motion capture. Nova mentions LumaLab – which allows you to take photos and convert them to 3D models. Segment 5: Nova and Kamilah move on to words, apart from ChatGPT. Kamilah begins with Jasper, an AI copywriter focused on your tone and style. Nova talks about Wiseone for enhancing web searching and research. Another tool Nova mentions is Text Blaze for email and text messages, creating automated templates and such. Segment 6: Nova and Kamilah touch on AI Tools for presentations. Nova talks about Canva and their new AI edit features and upgrades over the last couple of months. Kamilah talks about Presentations.AI – which allows for the creation of personalized decks from a text description. Nova brings up Tome for story-driven presentation creation and Beautiful.ai. Conclusion: Kamilah and Nova conclude by talking about how these are just a few of the up-and-coming tools available for creators.