5.5.23 | AI Daily: Rise of Open Source, White House, & Bing AI

In this episode of AI Daily, hosts Farb, Ethan, & Conner cover 3 of the biggest news stories in the world of AI The first story is about the rise of open-source in AI, which is said to be a game-changer in the industry. According to a leaked Google doc, open source is going to beat Google, OpenAI, and everybody else in the AI game. The second story is about the White House's announcement to evaluate AI companies like Alphabet and OpenAI against its goals for AI. Lastly, the third story is about Bing AI and their recent announcements regarding their AI tool and features. Watch to get the full story! - Mentioned in this video: Google Leaked Docs: https://www.semianalysis.com/p/google-we-have-no-moat-and-neither Open Source Benchmark: https://twitter.com/nonmayorpete/status/1654018106543554561?s=46&t=ziEc9CMi8q_PlJ34DMJVkA White House Announcement: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/05/04/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-announces-new-actions-to-promote-responsible-ai-innovation-that-protects-americans-rights-and-safety/ Bing AI Announcement: https://twitter.com/nonmayorpete/status/1654018106543554561?s=46&t=ziEc9CMi8q_PlJ34DMJVkA WebGPU: https://cohost.org/mcc/post/1406157-i-want-to-talk-about-webgpu - Follow us on Twitter: AI Daily: https://twitter.com/aidailypod Farb: https://twitter.com/farbood Ethan: https://twitter.com/ejaldrich?s=20 Conner: https://twitter.com/semicognitive?s=20