5.11.23 | AI Daily: HuggingFace, Google, AssemblyAI, & more.
In this episode of AI Daily, Ethan, Farb, and Conner cover 10+ stories in rapid-fire fashion to give you everything you need to know about what is happening in the world of AI. Tune in to hear about:
HuggingFace Transformers Agent
Google’s 10+ Announcements
Airtable AI
BloombergGPT Chronicles
ScaleAI
AssemblyAI LeMUR
IBM AI
WizardLM-13B-Uncensored
ImageBind
Microsoft Helion Fusion
& Wendy’s new AI drive-through chatbot
Links Mentioned in Video:
Follow us on Twitter:
AI Daily: https://twitter.com/aidailypod
Farb: https://twitter.com/farbood
Ethan: https://twitter.com/ejaldrich?s=20
Conner: https://twitter.com/semicognitive?s=20
Links mentioned in this Video:
5/12/2023
16:00
5.8.23 | AI Daily: MosaicML, RedPajama, & 3D AI
AI Daily is back today with the biggest stories in AI. First up, Ethan, Farb, and Conner cover new open source LLMs coming from MosaicML and RedPajama. The second story is all about the growing ability of AI in the world of 3D. Lastly, the hosts discuss what they've been seeing in AI and what's getting them excited. Tune in to get the full story!
Mentioned in this Video:
MosaicML
RedPajama
OpenAI 3D
Dream3D
Conner’s SvelteSummit Talk
5/9/2023
10:07
5.5.23 | AI Daily: Rise of Open Source, White House, & Bing AI
In this episode of AI Daily, hosts Farb, Ethan, & Conner cover 3 of the biggest news stories in the world of AI The first story is about the rise of open-source in AI, which is said to be a game-changer in the industry. According to a leaked Google doc, open source is going to beat Google, OpenAI, and everybody else in the AI game. The second story is about the White House's announcement to evaluate AI companies like Alphabet and OpenAI against its goals for AI. Lastly, the third story is about Bing AI and their recent announcements regarding their AI tool and features. Watch to get the full story!
-
Mentioned in this video:
Google Leaked Docs:
https://www.semianalysis.com/p/google-we-have-no-moat-and-neither
Open Source Benchmark:
https://twitter.com/nonmayorpete/status/1654018106543554561?s=46&t=ziEc9CMi8q_PlJ34DMJVkA
White House Announcement:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/05/04/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-announces-new-actions-to-promote-responsible-ai-innovation-that-protects-americans-rights-and-safety/
Bing AI Announcement:
https://twitter.com/nonmayorpete/status/1654018106543554561?s=46&t=ziEc9CMi8q_PlJ34DMJVkA
WebGPU: https://cohost.org/mcc/post/1406157-i-want-to-talk-about-webgpu
-
5/5/2023
17:09
5.4.23 | AI Daily: Mojo, Chegg Stock, & Mosaic ML
In this AI Daily episode, hosts Conner, Ethan, and Farb discuss three exciting stories. The first story covers Mojo, a new programming language for AI developers. Mojo addresses Python's shortcomings in deployment and marketability. The second story covers Chegg and what happened to their stock. Finally, the hosts discuss Mosaic ML, a company using machine learning to automate the development of other machine learning models. Not only does this drastically lower costs, but it opens up the space to more people. Tune in to get the full scoop!
// Mentioned in Video:
Mojo - https://twitter.com/amasad/status/1653447664816783361?s=42&t=ziEc9CMi8q_PlJ34DMJVkA
Mosaic ML - https://twitter.com/mosaicml/status/1651997719995748353?s=42&t=ziEc9CMi8q_PlJ34DMJVkA
Pi - https://twitter.com/nonmayorpete/status/1653485378790207493?s=46&t=ziEc9CMi8q_PlJ34DMJVkA
babyAGI - https://twitter.com/mattshumer_/status/1653428774002622467?s=20
Segment Anything NeRF - https://twitter.com/pkucxk/status/1652939109995020288?s=46&t=ziEc9CMi8q_PlJ34DMJVkA
AI Daily: https://twitter.com/aidailypod
Farb: https://twitter.com/farbood
Ethan: https://twitter.com/ejaldrich?s=20
Conner: https://twitter.com/semicognitive?s=20
5/4/2023
13:19
5.3.23 | AI Daily: Flux Co-Pilot, IBM, & Eleven Labs
In this episode of AI Daily, Ethan, Farb, and Conner cover the latest news on AI for hardware development, IBM's announcement around job displacement, and some exciting developments in synthetic voices. The team discusses Flux, a new co-pilot that is expected to unleash a whole new world of hardware development and products being developed at smaller scales. They also talk about IBM's announcement of a hiring freeze on any jobs that AI could do, which is an indicator of where the market is going. Finally, the team delves into some developments in synthetic voices by Eleven Labs. Tune in to learn more about these exciting developments!