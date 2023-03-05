Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The go-to podcast to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the rapidly changing world of AI. Join us for insights and interviews on the most useful AI tools
The go-to podcast to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the rapidly changing world of AI. Join us for insights and interviews on the most useful AI tools
  • 5.11.23 | AI Daily: HuggingFace, Google, AssemblyAI, & more.
    In this episode of AI Daily, Ethan, Farb, and Conner cover 10+ stories in rapid-fire fashion to give you everything you need to know about what is happening in the world of AI. Tune in to hear about: HuggingFace Transformers Agent Google’s 10+ Announcements Airtable AI BloombergGPT Chronicles ScaleAI AssemblyAI LeMUR IBM AI WizardLM-13B-Uncensored ImageBind Microsoft Helion Fusion & Wendy’s new AI drive-through chatbot Links Mentioned in Video: HuggingFace Transformers Agent Google’s 10+ Announcements Airtable AI BloombergGPT Chronicles ScaleAI AssemblyAI LeMUR IBM AI WizardLM-13B-Uncensored ImageBind Microsoft Helion Fusion Wendy’s new AI drive-through chatbot Follow us on Twitter: AI Daily: https://twitter.com/aidailypod  Farb: https://twitter.com/farbood  Ethan: https://twitter.com/ejaldrich?s=20  Conner: https://twitter.com/semicognitive?s=20 Links mentioned in this Video:Follow us on Twitter:
    5/12/2023
    16:00
  • 5.8.23 | AI Daily: MosaicML, RedPajama, & 3D AI
    AI Daily is back today with the biggest stories in AI. First up, Ethan, Farb, and Conner cover new open source LLMs coming from MosaicML and RedPajama. The second story is all about the growing ability of AI in the world of 3D. Lastly, the hosts discuss what they've been seeing in AI and what's getting them excited. Tune in to get the full story! Mentioned in this Video: MosaicML RedPajama OpenAI 3D Dream3D Conner’s SvelteSummit Talk Follow us on Twitter: AI Daily: https://twitter.com/aidailypod  Farb: https://twitter.com/farbood  Ethan: https://twitter.com/ejaldrich?s=20  Conner: https://twitter.com/semicognitive?s=20
    5/9/2023
    10:07
  • 5.5.23 | AI Daily: Rise of Open Source, White House, & Bing AI
    In this episode of AI Daily, hosts Farb, Ethan, & Conner cover 3 of the biggest news stories in the world of AI The first story is about the rise of open-source in AI, which is said to be a game-changer in the industry. According to a leaked Google doc, open source is going to beat Google, OpenAI, and everybody else in the AI game. The second story is about the White House's announcement to evaluate AI companies like Alphabet and OpenAI against its goals for AI. Lastly, the third story is about Bing AI and their recent announcements regarding their AI tool and features. Watch to get the full story! - Mentioned in this video: Google Leaked Docs: https://www.semianalysis.com/p/google-we-have-no-moat-and-neither Open Source Benchmark: https://twitter.com/nonmayorpete/status/1654018106543554561?s=46&t=ziEc9CMi8q_PlJ34DMJVkA White House Announcement: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/05/04/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-announces-new-actions-to-promote-responsible-ai-innovation-that-protects-americans-rights-and-safety/ Bing AI Announcement: https://twitter.com/nonmayorpete/status/1654018106543554561?s=46&t=ziEc9CMi8q_PlJ34DMJVkA WebGPU: https://cohost.org/mcc/post/1406157-i-want-to-talk-about-webgpu - Follow us on Twitter:  AI Daily: https://twitter.com/aidailypod  Farb: https://twitter.com/farbood  Ethan: https://twitter.com/ejaldrich?s=20  Conner: https://twitter.com/semicognitive?s=20
    5/5/2023
    17:09
  • 5.4.23 | AI Daily: Mojo, Chegg Stock, & Mosaic ML
    In this AI Daily episode, hosts Conner, Ethan, and Farb discuss three exciting stories. The first story covers Mojo, a new programming language for AI developers. Mojo addresses Python's shortcomings in deployment and marketability. The second story covers Chegg and what happened to their stock. Finally, the hosts discuss Mosaic ML, a company using machine learning to automate the development of other machine learning models. Not only does this drastically lower costs, but it opens up the space to more people. Tune in to get the full scoop! // Mentioned in Video: Mojo - https://twitter.com/amasad/status/1653447664816783361?s=42&t=ziEc9CMi8q_PlJ34DMJVkA Mosaic ML - https://twitter.com/mosaicml/status/1651997719995748353?s=42&t=ziEc9CMi8q_PlJ34DMJVkA Pi - https://twitter.com/nonmayorpete/status/1653485378790207493?s=46&t=ziEc9CMi8q_PlJ34DMJVkA babyAGI - https://twitter.com/mattshumer_/status/1653428774002622467?s=20 Segment Anything NeRF - https://twitter.com/pkucxk/status/1652939109995020288?s=46&t=ziEc9CMi8q_PlJ34DMJVkA AI Daily: https://twitter.com/aidailypod Farb: https://twitter.com/farbood Ethan: https://twitter.com/ejaldrich?s=20 Conner: https://twitter.com/semicognitive?s=20
    5/4/2023
    13:19
  • 5.3.23 | AI Daily: Flux Co-Pilot, IBM, & Eleven Labs
    In this episode of AI Daily, Ethan, Farb, and Conner cover the latest news on AI for hardware development, IBM's announcement around job displacement, and some exciting developments in synthetic voices. The team discusses Flux, a new co-pilot that is expected to unleash a whole new world of hardware development and products being developed at smaller scales. They also talk about IBM's announcement of a hiring freeze on any jobs that AI could do, which is an indicator of where the market is going. Finally, the team delves into some developments in synthetic voices by Eleven Labs. Tune in to learn more about these exciting developments!
    5/3/2023
    12:25

About AI Daily

The go-to podcast to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the rapidly changing world of AI. Join us for insights and interviews on the most useful AI tools
