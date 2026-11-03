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39 episodes
AI Adoption Without Fear: Psychological Safety, Cloud Lessons, and Real Results in Healthcare | Jessica Kalinowski | AI Accelerator Podcast11/03/2026 | 31 mins.What does successful AI adoption actually look like inside an organization? For technology leader Jessica Kalinowski, the answer starts with people, not tools.
With more than 15 years of experience leading engineering, DevOps, site reliability, and cloud transformations across e-commerce, financial services, and healthcare, Jessica shares how her teams have used automation and AI to improve reliability, accelerate delivery, and reduce operational friction.
In this episode of the AI Accelerator Podcast, Jessica explains why organizations should approach AI adoption much like cloud transformation: with a clear strategy, appropriate guardrails, measurable outcomes, and a willingness to learn. She discusses how psychological safety helps teams embrace new technology, why mandating AI usage can backfire, and how involving engineers in decisions creates stronger adoption.
Jessica also shares a practical healthcare example: rebuilding clinician onboarding in-house, consolidating fragmented systems, and using AI to help reduce onboarding time from approximately 30 days to as little as 24 hours in some cases.
If you're a business leader looking to move beyond AI experimentation and achieve meaningful results, this conversation offers practical lessons on building trust, empowering teams, and making technology serve real business needs.
In This Episode, Jessica Kalinowski Discusses
How her career evolved from quality assurance and test automation to cloud, DevOps, site reliability engineering, and AI.
Why automation should focus on removing work that does not create value.
How her organization increased deployment frequency from once or twice a month to more than 120 times a month.
Why psychological safety and transparency are essential for successful AI adoption.
How to introduce AI tools through pilots, feedback, and practical use cases instead of mandates.
Why AI usage statistics, such as the number of agents created, are not meaningful measures of business productivity.
How AI-assisted document reviews can reduce repetitive operational work.
How the team rebuilt clinician onboarding and reduced the process from approximately 30 days to as little as 24 hours in some cases.
What cloud transformation can teach organizations about AI governance, security, and adoption.
Why teams need measurable outcomes, appropriate guardrails, and a clear strategy before scaling AI.
Chapters
00:00 – Introduction to Jessica Kalinowski
01:38 – From Quality Assurance to AI and Engineering Leadership
02:42 – Building a Culture of Automation and Reliability
04:47 – How the Team Increased Delivery Speed and Reliability
05:12 – Creating Shared Ownership of Security and Reliability
06:30 – Applying AI Beyond Engineering
07:16 – Psychological Safety and Incremental AI Adoption
08:44 – Transparency, Team Feedback, and AI Guardrails
09:58 – What AI Adoption Can Learn From Cloud Transformation
10:36 – Introducing AI Safely in a Healthcare Environment
11:20 – Starting With Practical Tools and Human Oversight
12:16 – Why Mandating AI Usage Can Backfire
13:30 – Rethinking AI Productivity Metrics
15:02 – Measuring Business Outcomes Instead of AI Activity
16:30 – Leadership, Trust, and Retaining Engineering Talent
17:55 – Building a Better Clinician Onboarding Experience
19:00 – Reducing Operational Complexity and Vendor Sprawl
20:00 – Using AI to Improve Onboarding Workflows
21:53 – Building and Launching an In-House Platform
23:26 – Moving Beyond One-Size-Fits-All Enterprise Tools
24:45 – Building, Iterating, and Owning Your Technology
27:46 – Testing and Rolling Out Changes in Stages
29:36 – Practical Advice for Business Leaders
30:25 – Creating an AI Strategy With Measurable Outcomes
31:24 – Final Thoughts on AI Adoption and Engineering Leadership
Key Learnings
Successful AI adoption starts with people.
Technology alone does not create transformation. Teams need transparency, opportunities to provide feedback, and confidence that AI is being introduced to improve their work rather than simply monitor or replace them.
Learn from cloud transformation.
Organizations that moved to the cloud without planning for architecture, performance, cost, and operational change encountered challenges. AI adoption also requires preparation, governance, and a realistic understanding of how new tools affect existing workflows.
Introduce AI incrementally.
Start with practical use cases, pilot programs, and tools that solve recognizable problems. Let employees evaluate the results and help shape adoption before expanding across the organization.
Measure outcomes, not AI activity.
The number of AI agents created or how frequently employees use a tool does not necessarily indicate productivity. Track meaningful measures such as delivery speed, reliability, quality, cost, and the amount of work completed.
Give teams a voice in the transformation.
Engineers are more likely to embrace AI when they are involved in decisions, understand the reasoning behind them, and can share honest feedback about what is and is not working.
Use AI to remove friction from real workflows.
Jessica's clinician onboarding example illustrates the potential of combining automation, AI, and process redesign. Bringing fragmented workflows into a more integrated system helped reduce duplication, operational effort, and onboarding time.
Governance becomes more important as AI scales.
Organizations need visibility into what their AI tools and agents are doing, appropriate security guardrails, and oversight of usage and cost. Not every process is a good candidate for AI.
Build around business needs, not vendor limitations.
When existing tools do not adequately support a business process, organizations should assess whether a tailored solution makes sense. The decision should be grounded in the problem, feasibility, and long-term value.
💬 Jessica Kalinowski's Key Insights
“The number of agents you have spun up in a day is not a productivity measure.”
“How can we empower them to use the tools?”
“People need a voice.”
“Have a strategy. Have a plan. Have measurable outcomes that you're tracking.”
These insights capture Jessica's central message: AI adoption is a leadership and organizational challenge as much as a technology challenge. The strongest results come from empowering teams, solving meaningful problems, and measuring what actually improves.
About Jessica Kalinowski
Jessica Kalinowski is a technology leader with more than 15 years of experience building and scaling engineering organizations, leading cloud transformations, and delivering measurable business outcomes. Her experience spans e-commerce, financial services, and healthcare, with a focus on DevOps, site reliability engineering, platform transformation, automation, and AI-driven improvements.
At ConnectRN, she has helped scale engineering capabilities, advance CI/CD practices, improve platform reliability, and increase developer productivity. Previously, she led large-scale SRE and cloud initiatives at Chewy and MassMutual, delivering cost savings while strengthening system resilience and developer experience.
Jessica is passionate about empowering teams, simplifying complexity through automation, and aligning technology strategy with business value.
Follow Jessica Kalinowski
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jessica-kalinowski-4159636b/
Follow Matt Zembruski
Website: https://leadingaiagility.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattzembruski/
Email: matt@leadingaiagility.com
Phone / Text / WhatsApp: +1 978-618-5778
AI in Customer Experience: What Works, What’s Overhyped, and What Comes Next | Andy Bird | AI Accelerator Podcast10/27/2026 | 36 mins.AI is transforming customer experience, but separating genuine business value from industry hype remains a challenge for leaders. In this episode of the AI Accelerator Podcast, Matt Zembruski speaks with Andy Bird, CPTO of IzzyLabs, about how AI is changing customer service, contact centers, and the way companies build technology platforms.
Drawing on more than two decades of experience in customer experience technology, Andy shares lessons from building cloud contact center platforms and developing AI-enabled solutions. He explains how AI can improve the customer journey, support human agents, streamline interactions, and make sophisticated customer experience technology more accessible to mid-market businesses.
The conversation also explores AI agents, knowledge bases, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), real-time voice interactions, shared AI agents, and the architectural decisions that can determine whether an AI platform remains adaptable as technology evolves.
Andy also challenges the narrative that AI should simply replace people. He discusses the risks of overhyping automation, why human oversight remains essential, and how business leaders can identify practical opportunities for AI adoption without getting caught up in the latest headlines.
In This Episode, Andy Bird Discusses
How AI is transforming customer experience and contact center technology.
The three stages of the customer journey and where AI can make a difference.
Why an integrated approach to AI is more valuable than implementing disconnected tools.
How knowledge bases, RAG, and AI agents can improve customer interactions.
Why human involvement remains important in AI-powered customer service.
How shared AI agents can support multiple businesses while reducing costs.
The importance of natural conversations, low latency, and context-aware AI.
Why adaptable architecture matters in a rapidly evolving AI landscape.
What companies can learn from highly publicized attempts to replace workers with AI.
Where AI adoption may be underestimated, including legal and government applications.
How mid-market businesses can identify their biggest problems and evaluate AI solutions.
Why proof-of-concept projects can help leaders validate value before committing to a larger investment.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Andy Bird and AI in customer experience
01:54 Andy’s career journey into product and technology leadership
04:56 Building AI-powered customer experience platforms
05:10 The three stages of the customer journey
06:39 Why customer experience technology needs a holistic approach
08:22 Introducing Izzy and customizable AI agents
10:00 Identifying the ideal customers for AI-powered CX
11:48 Self-service AI and keeping humans in the loop
12:18 How business process outsourcing is evolving
12:48 Understanding shared AI agents
14:13 Improving the end-customer experience
15:00 Natural conversations and knowledge-grounded AI
19:02 Latency, transparency, and the AI customer experience
22:20 Choosing AI models based on performance, cost, and use case
23:43 Optimizing costs while improving customer satisfaction
24:07 Why legacy systems and architectural decisions create challenges
28:32 The most overhyped and underrated areas of AI
29:16 Why replacing people with AI can backfire
31:00 Why human support still matters in customer service
32:06 Practical advice for business leaders adopting AI
33:03 Start with your three biggest business problems
34:21 Finding a trusted partner and validating AI solutions
💬 Andy Bird’s Key Insights
“My job is optimization of cost for my client.”
Andy’s perspective is that AI should improve the economics of customer experience while supporting better service, rather than simply shifting costs or eliminating jobs.
“AI is moving so rapidly you have to be able to adapt.”
The technology landscape changes quickly, making flexibility an important consideration when choosing models, vendors, and platform architectures.
“You identify your top three problems that you have.”
His advice to business leaders is to begin with the problems that matter most, research solutions that address them, and validate results before expanding adoption.
About Andy Bird
Andy Bird is the CPTO of IzzyLabs, a company developing AI-powered customer experience solutions through its Izzy platform. He brings more than two decades of experience in customer experience technology, product management, and platform development.
His work centers on customer satisfaction, practical AI adoption, cost optimization, and using technology to strengthen the capabilities of people.
Follow Andy Bird
Company: IzzyLabs
Website: https://izzyops.ai
Email: bird.andy@gmail.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/birdandy/
Follow Matt Zembruski
Website: https://leadingaiagility.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattzembruski/
Email: matt@leadingaiagility.com
Phone / Text / WhatsApp: +1 978-618-5778
AI-Powered Strategic Execution: Connecting Strategy to Results | Cliff Berg | AI Accelerator Podcast10/20/2026 | 27 mins.How can organizations use AI to close the gap between business strategy and the work people actually do every day?
In this episode of the AI Accelerator Podcast, Matt Zembruski speaks with Cliff Berg, managing partner of Agile 2 Academy, founder of the Agile 2 initiative, and architect of the Throughline AI strategic execution platform.
With 30 years of experience studying how organizations operate, Cliff shares why traditional planning and task management can get in the way of agility, and how AI can help leaders connect strategy, goals, and execution.
The conversation explores how AI agents become more effective when they understand an organization's intentions, why leaders should give teams problems to solve rather than simply assigning tasks, and how businesses can introduce AI while keeping humans involved in important decisions.
In This Episode, Cliff Berg Discusses:
Why organizational agility depends on leadership behavior, not just frameworks
The origins of Throughline and its AI-powered strategic execution platform
Connecting strategy, planning, and daily work
Why solving problems can be more effective than assigning tasks
Lessons from SpaceX's approach to rapid experimentation and execution
How psychological safety develops when teams are empowered to try things
Why AI agents need access to organizational goals, intentions, and context
The importance of human oversight in AI-powered workflows
How AI can identify dependencies, delays, risks, and strategic misalignment
Building roadmaps around outcomes instead of excessive task tracking
Practical ways to identify low-hanging fruit for AI adoption
Using AI to review subcontract agreements and save time
Helping mid-market companies connect AI adoption to long-term business strategy
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to the AI Accelerator Podcast
00:56 Meet Cliff Berg: Agile 2 and Throughline AI
02:28 Why Cliff Built an AI-Powered Execution Platform
03:45 Connecting Strategy, Planning, and Execution
04:51 Why Traditional Task Planning Can Get in the Way
05:46 The Problem-Centric Approach to Work
06:43 What Organizations Can Learn From SpaceX
08:02 Empowering Teams and Building Psychological Safety
09:54 Giving AI Agents the Context They Need
10:30 Understanding Organizational Intentions
11:56 Why Strategic Context Matters for AI Deployments
13:38 How Throughline Agents Understand and Prioritize Work
14:52 Keeping Humans in the Loop
15:45 Why AI Output Quality Matters More Than Speed
17:50 Connecting Strategy to Everyday Execution
18:28 Defining Mission, Vision, and Strategy
19:58 Building Flexible Roadmaps and Goals
21:37 Using AI to Identify Dependencies and Misalignment
22:20 Advice for Business Leaders Starting With AI
23:44 Finding Practical AI Use Cases
24:11 Automating Subcontract Reviews With AI
25:30 Moving From Quick Wins to Strategic AI Adoption
26:18 How to Connect With Cliff Berg
💬 Cliff Berg's Key Insights
"The tools we have make it really hard to do all this."
"What we need is a tool that actually creates this line of sight from strategy through planning and execution."
"The behavioral norm there is to give people problems to solve, not tasks to do."
"What we want is good output. We want aligned output."
"The AI cannot say that's done."
About Cliff Berg
Cliff Berg is the managing partner of Agile 2 Academy, founder of the Agile 2 movement, and architect of the Throughline AI agent strategic execution platform.
He has spent approximately 30 years studying how organizations operate and helping businesses improve agility, planning, and execution. Cliff previously co-founded Digital Focus, a technology company that grew from two people to 200 employees in five years before being acquired in 2006.
In 2019, he launched the Agile 2 initiative and became the lead author of Agile 2: The Next Iteration of Agile, examining why conventional Agile approaches can fail to produce genuine organizational agility.
Cliff has led more than 10 Agile and DevOps transformations, authored six books, and worked with executives and delivery teams to address organizational and technical challenges. His work combines software engineering, systems thinking, leadership, and AI to help organizations connect strategy with execution.
Follow Cliff Berg
Website: https://www.throughlineai.net
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cliffberg/
Follow Matt Zembruski
Website: https://leadingaiagility.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattzembruski/
Email: matt@leadingaiagility.com
Phone / Text / WhatsApp: +1 978-618-5778
AI-Native Transformation: The 5 Stages of Becoming Hyperadaptive | Melissa Reeve | AI Accelerator Podcast10/13/2026 | 30 mins.What does it really take to become an AI-native organization?
In this episode of the AI Accelerator Podcast, Matt Zembruski sits down with Melissa Reeve, creator of the Hyperadaptive Model and author of Hyperadaptive: Re-wiring the Enterprise to Become AI-Native, to explore how organizations can move beyond AI pilots and build the systems, governance, and human capabilities needed to continuously adapt.
Drawing on 25 years of experience as an executive and Agile thought leader, including serving as the first VP of Marketing at Scaled Agile and co-founding the Agile Marketing Alliance, Melissa shares a practical, human-centered approach to enterprise AI transformation.
The conversation explores the five stages of becoming AI-native, dynamic governance, AI Impact Hubs, the activation layer that can help organizations turn AI experiments into results, and why the companies succeeding with AI may be the ones that double down on what makes humans uniquely valuable.
In This Episode, Melissa Reeve Discusses:
The Hyperadaptive Model for AI transformation
The five stages of becoming an AI-native organization
Why AI pilots often fail to translate into enterprise results
The importance of an organizational activation layer
Dynamic governance in an AI-powered enterprise
How AI changes traditional organizational boundaries
Building AI Impact Hubs across departments
How HR, Finance, and other functions may evolve alongside AI
Upskilling and reskilling employees for AI-plus-human roles
Lessons from Greenfield Savings Bank's AI transformation
Why AI adoption is more than a technology or licensing decision
How leaders can identify pain points and match them with AI solutions
Why successful AI organizations may need to double down on human capabilities
Rewiring traditional organizations to become more adaptive
Chapters
00:00 Introduction
00:56 Meet Melissa Reeve, Creator of the Hyperadaptive Model
01:18 The Five Stages of Becoming AI-Native
02:02 Melissa's Journey From Japan and Toyota to Agile Transformation
06:00 From Process Excellence to AI Transformation
12:31 Breaking Organizational Silos With AI
13:00 Building AI Impact Hubs
13:24 Upskilling and Reskilling for an AI-Plus-Human Future
21:29 Why AI Success Requires Doubling Down on What Makes Us Human
26:20 A Real-World AI Transformation Story: Greenfield Savings Bank
27:00 Moving From AI Technology to Human-Centered Transformation
Key Learnings
1. Becoming AI-native requires more than adding AI tools
Melissa's Hyperadaptive Model focuses on the organizational transformation required to become AI-native. The challenge isn't simply choosing an AI model or purchasing licenses. Organizations need to rethink how their processes, people, governance, and operating systems work together as AI becomes part of everyday work.
2. AI transformation requires an activation layer
One of the central ideas discussed in the episode is the need for an activation layer between AI pilots and actual business results. Organizations can experiment with AI, run pilots, and demonstrate impressive technology. But without the systems and organizational mechanisms required to activate those capabilities, pilots can remain disconnected from meaningful outcomes.
3. AI breaks down traditional organizational boundaries
AI doesn't necessarily stay inside traditional departmental boxes. As Melissa explains, people increasingly need to work across what she calls their "adjacent competencies." Instead of thinking only about what HR does or what Finance does, organizations need to ask how AI is changing the work, roles, and capabilities within each function.
4. AI Impact Hubs can help organizations manage this transition
Melissa describes the concept of AI Impact Hubs as a way to understand how AI and automation are affecting different parts of an organization.
These hubs can examine questions such as:
How is automation changing work within Finance?
How are roles evolving?
Can frontline employees be upskilled or reskilled?
What new AI-plus-human roles could emerge?
How can organizations support employees through the transition?
This creates a more systematic approach to organizational adaptation.
5. AI adoption should start with real pain points
The Greenfield Savings Bank example illustrates a practical approach to AI adoption. Rather than treating AI as simply a technology rollout, the CEO selected one or two people from each department to identify significant pain points and then match an AI solution to those problems. The shift was from focusing primarily on licensing and deploying technology to focusing on the people, problems, and outcomes that AI could actually improve.
6. The future isn't only about AI doing more
A major theme of the conversation is that organizations succeeding with AI may be the ones that double down on what makes humans most valuable. As automation changes tasks and workflows, organizations need to think carefully about what humans should continue doing, what new capabilities employees need, and how people and AI can work together.
💬 Melissa Reeve's Key Insights
"The future belongs to those who are willing to rewire."
"There's a real mindset shift that needs to happen."
"How is automation impacting the folks in Finance? What are those roles evolving into?"
"The goal of this Impact Hub... is looking at the impact."
"The companies succeeding with AI are the ones that are doubling down on what makes us the most human."
About Melissa Reeve
Melissa Reeve is the creator of the Hyperadaptive Model and author of Hyperadaptive: Re-wiring the Enterprise to Become AI-Native.
She brings more than 25 years of experience as an executive and Agile thought leader. Her work includes studying the Toyota Production System in Japan, serving as the first VP of Marketing at Scaled Agile, and co-founding the Agile Marketing Alliance.
Melissa developed the Hyperadaptive Model to help organizations combine process excellence, systems thinking, and the human side of AI integration. Her research-backed approach focuses on helping companies move from stalled AI pilots toward becoming truly AI-native and continuously adaptive organizations.
She lives in Boulder, Colorado, with her husband, dogs, and chickens.
Follow Melissa Reeve
Website: http://hyperadaptive.solutions
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/melissamreeve/
Follow Matt Zembruski
Website: https://leadingaiagility.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattzembruski/
Email: matt@leadingaiagility.com
Phone / Text / WhatsApp: +1 978-618-5778
AI, Revenue Growth & the Future of AI-Powered Companies | Andre Cuenin | AI Accelerator Podcast10/06/2026 | 21 mins.How can companies move beyond using AI for productivity and start using it to fundamentally change how they operate, compete, and grow?
In this episode of the AI Accelerator Podcast, Matt Zembruski sits down with Andre Cuenin, Chief Revenue Officer at SolarWinds, to explore how AI is changing enterprise workflows, customer preparation, data utilization, and the future of business.
With more than 20 years of experience driving revenue at technology companies including Veracode, Rapid7, Cherwell Software, Stratavia, and CA, Andre brings a practical revenue and leadership perspective to the AI transformation happening across organizations.
The conversation explores the difference between simply optimizing existing processes and using AI to create entirely new ways of solving business problems.
In This Episode, Andre Cuenin Discusses:
How AI can optimize existing business workflows
Using AI to prepare for customer meetings
How AI agents can connect information across CRM, finance, and support systems
The importance of data breadth and quality when implementing AI
Why organizations need to think beyond individual employee productivity
How leaders should approach AI adoption and transformation
The difference between AI optimization and AI-driven opportunity
Why AI may represent one of the most significant technology shifts of our lifetime
How companies can stay competitive as AI adoption accelerates
What separates organizations that successfully leverage AI from those that risk being left behind
Chapters
00:00 Introduction
01:03 Meet Andre Cuenin, CRO at SolarWinds
01:15 What AI Is Really Doing to Jobs Today
06:14 Applying AI to Optimize Existing Workflows
06:37 Using an AI Agent to Prepare for Customer Meetings
07:08 The Optimization Path for AI
10:50 Connecting AI to the Breadth of Enterprise Data
11:15 Data Quality and Building Better AI Workflows
14:58 Andre's Recommendations for Business Leaders
19:03 AI as a Major Technology Shift
19:48 Two Types of Companies in the Future
20:00 Optimization vs. New Business Opportunities
21:00 Staying Competitive in an AI-Driven Market
Key Learnings
1. Start with optimization
Andre describes one practical path for AI adoption as optimization: take something the organization already does and use AI to perform it more effectively and efficiently.
2. AI agents can connect information across the organization
One of the biggest opportunities comes from connecting AI to the information already distributed throughout an organization. Customer information may exist across multiple systems. An AI agent can help bring that information together so employees don't have to manually search through different platforms to understand the full customer story.
3. Data breadth and quality matter
Connecting an AI system to enterprise data is only part of the challenge. Organizations also need to consider whether the AI has access to the breadth of data that actually matters and how they can perform appropriate quality checks on that information. Better AI outcomes require organizations to think carefully about their underlying data.
4. AI creates opportunities beyond optimization
Andre describes a distinction between using AI to do existing work better and using AI to solve problems in completely different ways. Optimization can make existing processes faster and more efficient. The larger opportunity may come from asking: What could we do differently if AI fundamentally changed how this problem was solved?
5. AI could reshape competitive advantage
Andre believes AI represents one of the most significant technology shifts many people will experience during their lifetime. For business leaders, the challenge is not simply understanding AI. It is figuring out how to leverage it while maintaining competitiveness.mAs AI adoption accelerates, companies that successfully integrate AI into both optimization and new opportunities may gain an advantage over organizations that fail to adapt.
💬 Andre Cuenin's Key Insights
"You do what you have done before, but more effectively, more efficiently."
"A great example of doing something I did before, but much more effectively and efficiently."
"How can I leverage it and also make sure I stay competitive?"
"There’s gonna be two types of companies in the future."
About Andre Cuenin
Andre Cuenin serves as Chief Revenue Officer at SolarWinds, where he oversees revenue generation relating to the company's observability, database, and service management solutions.
He brings more than 20 years of experience driving revenue growth strategies at technology companies including Veracode, Rapid7, Cherwell Software, Stratavia, and CA.
Throughout his career, Andre has focused on building cultures of trust, candor, teamwork, and sustainable customer outcomes. He holds a Bachelor of Computer Science from the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Western Switzerland and an MBA from Strathclyde University in Glasgow.
Follow Andre Cuenin
Website: https://www.solarwinds.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrecuenin/
Follow Matt Zembruski
Website: https://leadingaiagility.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattzembruski/
Email: matt@leadingaiagility.com
Phone / Text / WhatsApp: +1 978-618-5778
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About AI Accelerator Podcast
The AI Accelerator Podcast is for business leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators who want to move beyond AI theory and into real-world results.Hosted by Matt Zembruski, each episode features candid conversations with industry experts, technology leaders, founders, and AI practitioners who are transforming organizations through artificial intelligence.From enterprise AI strategy and automation to leadership, innovation, and emerging technologies, we explore what works, what doesn't, and what leaders need to know to stay ahead.If you're looking to turn AI into a competitive advantage, drive meaningful business outcomes, and prepare your organization for the future, this podcast is your roadmap.New episodes every week.Podcast website
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