What does it really take to become an AI-native organization?



In this episode of the AI Accelerator Podcast, Matt Zembruski sits down with Melissa Reeve, creator of the Hyperadaptive Model and author of Hyperadaptive: Re-wiring the Enterprise to Become AI-Native, to explore how organizations can move beyond AI pilots and build the systems, governance, and human capabilities needed to continuously adapt.



Drawing on 25 years of experience as an executive and Agile thought leader, including serving as the first VP of Marketing at Scaled Agile and co-founding the Agile Marketing Alliance, Melissa shares a practical, human-centered approach to enterprise AI transformation.



The conversation explores the five stages of becoming AI-native, dynamic governance, AI Impact Hubs, the activation layer that can help organizations turn AI experiments into results, and why the companies succeeding with AI may be the ones that double down on what makes humans uniquely valuable.



In This Episode, Melissa Reeve Discusses:



The Hyperadaptive Model for AI transformation



The five stages of becoming an AI-native organization



Why AI pilots often fail to translate into enterprise results



The importance of an organizational activation layer



Dynamic governance in an AI-powered enterprise



How AI changes traditional organizational boundaries



Building AI Impact Hubs across departments



How HR, Finance, and other functions may evolve alongside AI



Upskilling and reskilling employees for AI-plus-human roles



Lessons from Greenfield Savings Bank's AI transformation



Why AI adoption is more than a technology or licensing decision



How leaders can identify pain points and match them with AI solutions



Why successful AI organizations may need to double down on human capabilities



Rewiring traditional organizations to become more adaptive



Chapters



00:00 Introduction

00:56 Meet Melissa Reeve, Creator of the Hyperadaptive Model

01:18 The Five Stages of Becoming AI-Native

02:02 Melissa's Journey From Japan and Toyota to Agile Transformation

06:00 From Process Excellence to AI Transformation

12:31 Breaking Organizational Silos With AI

13:00 Building AI Impact Hubs

13:24 Upskilling and Reskilling for an AI-Plus-Human Future

21:29 Why AI Success Requires Doubling Down on What Makes Us Human

26:20 A Real-World AI Transformation Story: Greenfield Savings Bank

27:00 Moving From AI Technology to Human-Centered Transformation



Key Learnings



1. Becoming AI-native requires more than adding AI tools



Melissa's Hyperadaptive Model focuses on the organizational transformation required to become AI-native. The challenge isn't simply choosing an AI model or purchasing licenses. Organizations need to rethink how their processes, people, governance, and operating systems work together as AI becomes part of everyday work.



2. AI transformation requires an activation layer



One of the central ideas discussed in the episode is the need for an activation layer between AI pilots and actual business results. Organizations can experiment with AI, run pilots, and demonstrate impressive technology. But without the systems and organizational mechanisms required to activate those capabilities, pilots can remain disconnected from meaningful outcomes.



3. AI breaks down traditional organizational boundaries



AI doesn't necessarily stay inside traditional departmental boxes. As Melissa explains, people increasingly need to work across what she calls their "adjacent competencies." Instead of thinking only about what HR does or what Finance does, organizations need to ask how AI is changing the work, roles, and capabilities within each function.



4. AI Impact Hubs can help organizations manage this transition



Melissa describes the concept of AI Impact Hubs as a way to understand how AI and automation are affecting different parts of an organization.



These hubs can examine questions such as:



How is automation changing work within Finance?



How are roles evolving?



Can frontline employees be upskilled or reskilled?



What new AI-plus-human roles could emerge?



How can organizations support employees through the transition?



This creates a more systematic approach to organizational adaptation.



5. AI adoption should start with real pain points



The Greenfield Savings Bank example illustrates a practical approach to AI adoption. Rather than treating AI as simply a technology rollout, the CEO selected one or two people from each department to identify significant pain points and then match an AI solution to those problems. The shift was from focusing primarily on licensing and deploying technology to focusing on the people, problems, and outcomes that AI could actually improve.



6. The future isn't only about AI doing more



A major theme of the conversation is that organizations succeeding with AI may be the ones that double down on what makes humans most valuable. As automation changes tasks and workflows, organizations need to think carefully about what humans should continue doing, what new capabilities employees need, and how people and AI can work together.



💬 Melissa Reeve's Key Insights



"The future belongs to those who are willing to rewire."



"There's a real mindset shift that needs to happen."



"How is automation impacting the folks in Finance? What are those roles evolving into?"



"The goal of this Impact Hub... is looking at the impact."



"The companies succeeding with AI are the ones that are doubling down on what makes us the most human."



About Melissa Reeve



Melissa Reeve is the creator of the Hyperadaptive Model and author of Hyperadaptive: Re-wiring the Enterprise to Become AI-Native.



She brings more than 25 years of experience as an executive and Agile thought leader. Her work includes studying the Toyota Production System in Japan, serving as the first VP of Marketing at Scaled Agile, and co-founding the Agile Marketing Alliance.



Melissa developed the Hyperadaptive Model to help organizations combine process excellence, systems thinking, and the human side of AI integration. Her research-backed approach focuses on helping companies move from stalled AI pilots toward becoming truly AI-native and continuously adaptive organizations.



She lives in Boulder, Colorado, with her husband, dogs, and chickens.



Follow Melissa Reeve



Website: http://hyperadaptive.solutions

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/melissamreeve/



Follow Matt Zembruski



Website: https://leadingaiagility.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattzembruski/

Email: matt@leadingaiagility.com

Phone / Text / WhatsApp: +1 978-618-5778