Antifa Is Here To Help (feat. Michael Brooks)

Antifa misconceptions debunked, Bernie's radical criminal justice reform plan isn't enough for MSNBC neo libs, and Michael Brooks joins to discuss how the right-wing has successfully corrupted Brazil, and how the US is next if the left doesn't get its act together. To unlock the second hour of this episode with Mehdi Hasan, become a TYT member at TYT.com/agitprop! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.