On this members-only episode of AgitProp, Natalie Wynn (@contrapoints) of Contrapoints on YouTube joins Hasan for an enlightening conversation about unifying to create a stronger left, trans visibility, and cancel culture as it relates to comedy. Become a TYT Member to get the full episode and even more bonus content! TYT.com/AgitProp Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
3:00
All Cops Are Bastards (with Three Arrows!)
CEO's SPOOKED by Bernie and Warren. Johnson & Johnson FORCED to Pay For Opioid Crisis. The Problem with Police w/ Three Arrows. Please Tread on Me: Bret Stephens. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
58:19
Mehdi Hasan on Sam Harris, Islam, and Palestine
On the second half of this week's AgitProp episode, Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) went off on online debate culture, gives tips on how to actually change minds, and dismantles claims of anti-Semitism from the disingenuous right. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
2:15
Antifa Is Here To Help (feat. Michael Brooks)
Antifa misconceptions debunked, Bernie's radical criminal justice reform plan isn't enough for MSNBC neo libs, and Michael Brooks joins to discuss how the right-wing has successfully corrupted Brazil, and how the US is next if the left doesn't get its act together.
To unlock the second hour of this episode with Mehdi Hasan, become a TYT member at TYT.com/agitprop!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
51:19
Jamie Peck on Marxism & Feminism (TEASER)
On this members-only episode of AgitProp, Jamie Peck (@jamie_elizabeth) of The Majority Report and The Antifada breaks down why Feminism and Marxism go hand in hand. On the full episode, they also talk Cardi B, Bernie Sanders, and Israel's ban on Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. Become a TYT Member to get the full episode and more bonus content! TYT.com/AgitProp Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Amplify the anti-capitalist message with Hasan Piker on Agitprop, a new special series on TYT. Join Hasan on deep dives into post-capitalist ideas no other show dares to go. Agitprop will feature interviews with leftist thinkers like Mehdi Hasan and Michael Brooks, as well as a debate with Cenk who defends capitalism. Help us continue to make episodes by becoming a TYT Member to show your support for Agitprop’s message!