The Ageless Strength podcast is the search to uncover strategies and tactics to improve and optimize your mental, physical and emotional strength and resilience...
More
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Sun, Steak, and Steel: optimizing healthspan with Dennis "P.D." Mangan
You can find Dennis at:https://roguehealthandfitness.com/Twitter @mangan150You can find Jerry Texeira at:https://bodyweightstrength.fitTwitter: @jerryteixeiraIG: jtbodyweightstrengthDennis "P.D." Mangan shares his strategies for optimizing his healthspan as he approaches 70 years old. We talk about his background as a vegetarian who engaged in endurance based training in the form of running, and how he ultimately started experiencing health problems following that way of life. He details how a move to a diet based on animal foods and high intensity strength training produced significant improvements in health. He breaks down each of his 3 primary tenets of Sun, Steak, and Steel in detail, and reveals what his current daily diet and training look like.
The Ageless Strength podcast is the search to uncover strategies and tactics to improve and optimize your mental, physical and emotional strength and resilience to ensure you give yourself your best shot to live life on your terms for as long as possible.