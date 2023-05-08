Sun, Steak, and Steel: optimizing healthspan with Dennis "P.D." Mangan

Dennis "P.D." Mangan shares his strategies for optimizing his healthspan as he approaches 70 years old. We talk about his background as a vegetarian who engaged in endurance based training in the form of running, and how he ultimately started experiencing health problems following that way of life. He details how a move to a diet based on animal foods and high intensity strength training produced significant improvements in health. He breaks down each of his 3 primary tenets of Sun, Steak, and Steel in detail, and reveals what his current daily diet and training look like.