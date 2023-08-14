Introducing AG Talk!

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is excited to bring you a new podcast, AgTalk! Do you know where your food comes from or where it’s grown? Do we understand what our fellow Utahns who work in agriculture deal with on a daily basis? Agriculture is often talked about in the media and by government officials and state leaders, but do we truly understand what is happening in this industry and the rural communities that rely on agriculture? AgTalk will explore different agricultural topics by having conversations with experts to discuss tough issues such as water use. We will also take a look at programs and resources available for Utah’s farmers and ranchers, and give our listeners an inside scoop on how their food is grown. Join me, Bailee Woolstenhulme, every other week to sit in on these real conversations and better understand the amazing things Utah’s farmers and ranchers are doing, new technologies that are being developed, and how the agriculture industry is making advancements in areas important to all of Utah. You won’t want to miss the first several episodes, as we will be talking with experts to take a deep dive into the issue of agriculture water use. These conversations will help the listeners get a better understanding of how agriculture water use works, what the pros and cons are, and is the issue truly as black and white as it is made out to be. Join us August 14th for the first episode of AgTalk!