Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to After We Wrap in the App
Listen to After We Wrap in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
After We Wrap

After We Wrap

Podcast After We Wrap
Podcast After We Wrap

After We Wrap

Jaina Lee & Gaby Ortiz
add
"After We Wrap" is a podcast hosted by actresses Jaina Lee Ortiz and Gabriella Ortiz. They have candid conversations about life, love, the entertainment industr... More
ArtsPerforming Arts
"After We Wrap" is a podcast hosted by actresses Jaina Lee Ortiz and Gabriella Ortiz. They have candid conversations about life, love, the entertainment industr... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • After We Wrap Teaser Episode
    "After We Wrap" is a podcast hosted by actresses Jaina Lee Ortiz and Gabriella Ortiz. They have candid conversations about life, love, the entertainment industry, occasionally inviting special guests to join in on the conversation. It’s the end of the day, let your hair down, drink some wine, and join Jaina and Gabriella for an authentic and engaging look into their lives and the world around them.  First episode dropping soon! Follow the show's socials: YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@afterwewrapshow Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/afterwewrapshow Tik Tok: http://www.tiktok.com/@afterwewrapshow Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/afterwewrapshow For business inquiries contact: [email protected]
    5/15/2023
    1:06

More Arts podcasts

About After We Wrap

"After We Wrap" is a podcast hosted by actresses Jaina Lee Ortiz and Gabriella Ortiz. They have candid conversations about life, love, the entertainment industry, occasionally inviting special guests to join in on the conversation. It’s the end of the day, let your hair down, drink some wine, and join Jaina and Gabriella for an authentic and engaging look into their lives and the world around them.
Podcast website

Listen to After We Wrap, Now Hear This Entertainment and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

After We Wrap

After We Wrap

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store