Join Alex and Elizabeth on After The Island, Love Island’s unofficial after-show as we dive into the captivating world of Love Island USA Season 5. In this episode, we explore the wild first episode where the girls kick off the season with a game of "stick or twist," setting the stage for the initial coupling process. As the drama unfolds, we analyze the concepts of first impressions and initial connections in a reality show context. From unexpected make-out sessions to compatibility voting and surprising twists, we break down the pivotal moments and discuss their broader implications. Tune in for mostly (inaccurate lol Elizabeth) predictions, and analysis as we dissect the dynamics, strategic decisions, and emotional rollercoaster of Love Island USA. Stay up to date with all the latest episodes and join the conversation as we explore the fascinating world of reality TV!

Love Island USA Season 5 Episode 2 Recap: The drama and excitement reach new heights as bombshell surprises shake up the villa. Bergie returns for a second chance at love, leaving the islanders stunned and ready to pursue their connections without holding back. As love triangles form and islanders go on captivating dates, emotions run high and secrets are kept close to the chest. With hilarious moments like "Kay Kay touched a Pee Pee?!" and unexpected twists ahead, join us for a wild ride of flirty follies, explosive hideaway drama, and shocking revelations on Love Island USA!

Love Island Season 5, Episode 3 recap! It's getting juicy in the villa. Starting with the surprise steal twist - Hannah and Carmen got to steal someone from a couple and it's causing quite a stir among the islanders since they now have the power. Elizabeth sheds light on her predictions for the next week. Oh, and get ready for a new bombshell – Harrison is making his entrance into the villa! 0:00:03 Introduction 0:00:39 Discussion about the surprise steal text 0:01:47 Highlighting the power dynamics 0:02:22 Hannah and Carmen's chats 0:03:44 Speculation about Carmen with Victor 0:10:44 Keenan challenge 0:11:41 Kassy's feelings for Leonardo 0:15:23 Hannah's interest in Victor 0:16:34 Jasmine's pursuing Victor 0:17:37 Predictions about Hannah 0:18:48 Recap of Hannah choosing to steal Marco instead 0:19:43 Cast dynamics 0:23:47 Masquerade party 0:25:50 Harrison, the new bombshell 0:27:39 Weekend plans chat 0:28:06 All love!

Join Alex and Elizabeth for After The Island as we discuss Love Island USA Season 5 Episodes 4-6. Alex and Elizabeth cover the love triangles, get candid about secrets from the islanders, and discuss the recoupling that inevitably sends one islander packing. 00:00 Intro 00:52 Love Triangles 07:17 Safe Picks 09:08 Challenge 12:00 Side Eye 13:00 Keenan & Kay Kay 18:00 Marco Morning Comment 18:40 Bombshell Harrison 23:48 Masquerade 27:00 Islander's Secrets 36:00 Kissing Challenge Question 46:00 Marco's Game of Telephone 47:00 Destiny & Harrison 48:00 Recoupling www.instagram.com/aftertheisland https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/QCD1403507035?selected=QCD2595451436

After The Island discusses Season 5 Episode 7 of Love Island USA. Alex and Elizabeth discuss how certain relationships are evolving, and many are falling apart in only one week. Alex and Elizabeth touch on the challenge that left many speechless along with Bergie, who has now successfully wooed everyone in his presence. Victor deals with being shaded by Carmen when she shows interest in another boy and starts making everyone in the villa question whether he and Carmen are cut out for the outside. 00:49 googley eyes must be stopped 1:00 Seeing more of Destiny shine! 2:25 Is Bergie the only one asking the right questions? 4:30 Diamond Dealer Jokes 4:47 Keenan and Kay Kay 6:00 Carmen's ick for Victor 9:00 Is Carmen leading Bergie on? 13:00 Snake Challenge

Welcome to After The Island, the ultimate Love Island USA recap podcast hosted by OG Islanders Elizabeth Weber (S1 Winner) and Alexandra Stewart (S1 Runner-Up). Get ready to dive into all the drama, intrigue, and love from Season 5 at the Love Island Villa in Fiji. Join Alex and Elizabeth, your go-to sources for an insider's perspective on life inside the villa. As one of the first outlets the dumped Islanders turn to, After The Island brings you the stories straight from the source. With behind-the-scenes videos and exclusive interviews, they spill all the juicy rumors and give a lively rundown of each night's episode. As avid reality TV fans themselves, they make outrageous predictions, have fun gossip sessions, and provide a unique perspective by comparing their own Love Island journey to that of the newest Islanders. After The Island is the place to be for unfiltered discussions and entertaining recaps. The podcast airs live every weekday, ensuring they're always there for the fans to discuss the previous night's excitement. So, grab your headphones and immerse yourself in the world of Love Island USA with Alex and Elizabeth. Let's dish the tea together!