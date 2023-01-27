After the Fact is a podcast from The Pew Charitable Trusts that brings you data and analysis on the issues that matter to you—from our environment and the scien... More
Available Episodes
5 of 156
Restoring Community: Building Understanding
At a time when many people lament divisions in society, some interfaith organizations are showing that seemingly disparate religious groups can bring people together and build community. In this episode of our “Restoring Community” season, we speak to Pew Research Center’s Alan Cooperman about Americans’ generally positive views on religious faiths. We also hear from members of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, including its executive director, Tahija Vikalo. The organization, with chapters throughout the U.S., encourages Muslim and Jewish women to learn more about each other’s lives and religion—building understanding and community.
4/28/2023
15:54
Restoring Community: Embracing Interfaith
Religious diversity is a characteristic that defines American society, and today, more people are embracing interfaith connections. Seventy-two percent of Americans say they have built a relationship with someone from a different religion than their own, according to a survey from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and Interfaith America (formerly Interfaith Youth Core, IFYC). In this episode of “Restoring Community,” we speak with Eboo Patel and Jeff Pinzino from Interfaith America, as well as Bahá’í leader Syda Segovia Taylor, to learn how religious pluralism can build and strengthen community bonds.
4/14/2023
17:31
Restoring Community: Valuing Dignity
In this episode, part of our season on “Restoring Community,” we travel to Philadelphia, Pew’s hometown, to learn how Project HOME has created a supportive gathering place for people experiencing homelessness. Although Philadelphia has the highest poverty rate of any big city in America, it has the fewest number of people experiencing street homelessness. We hear from Project HOME’s co-founder Sister Mary Scullion, residents and staff of the nonprofit, and Kristin Romens, who leads the Pew Fund for Health and Human Services, about how Project HOME builds a sense of community as it seeks to end homelessness.
2/24/2023
22:23
Restoring Community: Breaking Bread
In this episode of “Restoring Community,” we travel to the Kinship Community Food Center, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. We hear from the center’s executive director, Vincent Noth, about how he transformed a former community pantry into a gathering place, and residents share their experiences finding fellowship, belonging, and connection through food.
2/10/2023
19:41
Restoring Community: Showing Up
Recent data from the Pew Research Center shows many Americans believe that trust in each other is eroding. But a greater amount—86%—of U.S. adults believe that it is possible to improve people’s confidence in one another. In this episode of “Restoring Community,” we travel to Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood to learn how Michael and Danielle Battle, co-founders of the nonprofit Restoring Inner City Hope (RICH), are showing up in authentic and vulnerable ways to empower residents and make their community stronger.
After the Fact is a podcast from The Pew Charitable Trusts that brings you data and analysis on the issues that matter to you—from our environment and the sciences, to larger economic trends and public health. Experts from Pew and other special guests discuss the numbers and trends shaping some of society’s biggest challenges with host Dan LeDuc, then go behind the facts with nonpartisan analysis and stories.