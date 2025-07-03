Sunday is the day we go to church, but what about the days in between? On "After the Benediction," we explore everyday faith, tackling the topics that don’t alw...

Have you ever questioned why we fast or how to fast well? In today's episode of After the Benediction, you'll hear stories about why fasting matters, how it affects a walk with Christ, and what it looks like practically in a fast-paced world.

About After the Benediction

Sunday is the day we go to church, but what about the days in between? On "After the Benediction," we explore everyday faith, tackling the topics that don’t always make it into the Sunday sermon. Join us as we dive into what it truly means to live out our faith beyond the pews—because following Jesus isn’t just for Sundays.