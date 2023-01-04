Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Afrojack - JACKED Radio (Official Podcast)
Available Episodes

5 of 509
  • JACKED Radio 601
    AFROJACK drops new cuts from Chico Rose, Julian Cross, Mike Williams, Nicky Romero, James Hype and many more on a fresh #JackedRadio!
    4/29/2023
    59:50
  • JACKED Radio 600
    AFROJACK celebrates 600 episodes of #JackedRadio dropping some unreleased IDs & edits as well as some of the best new dance music from across the globe!
    4/22/2023
    59:50
  • JACKED Radio 599
    AFROJACK drops new cuts from Chico Rose, Sven Fields, David Guetta, Hardwell, Black V Neck and many more on a brand new #JackedRadio!
    4/15/2023
    1:00:05
  • JACKED Radio 598
    AFROJACK drops new cuts from Chico Rose, Julian Cross, Hardwell, Timmy Trumpet, Dimitri Vegas & Steve Aoki, Alesso and many more on a brand new #JackedRadio!
    4/8/2023
    1:00:14
  • JACKED Radio 597 (Ultra Music Festival 2023 Live Set)
    AFROJACK drops the live recording of his mainstage set from Ultra Music Festival 2023 on a special edition of #JackedRadio!
    4/1/2023
    59:02

More Music podcasts

About Afrojack - JACKED Radio (Official Podcast)

In the span of less than 2 years, Afrojack has become one of electronic dance music’s major icons. From humble DJ beginnings in his native country of Holland, he has grown to become a multi-award winning, platinum-selling producer. His skills are some of the most sought after in the world, and with two Grammy Awards under his belt, it’s easy to see why. In addition to this, his DJ sets have fast become both iconic and unparalleled, providing an explosive take on the current state of dance music across the board. Produced by NoiseHouse www.noisehouse.com.
