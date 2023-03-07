Seyi Vibez' Vibez Till Thy Kingdom Come Album Review

In this week’s episode of Afrobeats Weekly, Tunde and his co-host, Showontstop touch on news making the rounds in Afrobeats this week, Seyi Vibez’ Vibes Till Thy Kingdom Come, Iyanya’s Love and Trust EP, Amaarae’s Fountain Baby album and all the major songs that dropped this week.