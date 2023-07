2023 Mid-Year Afrobeats Review: Top Songs and Albums

In this week’s episode of Afrobeats Weekly, Tunde and his co-host, Showontstop touch on news making the rounds in Afrobeats this week. They also give their 20203 Mid-Year Afrobeats Review, and all the major songs that dropped this week.OUTLINE00:00 - Introduction01:30 - Catch up09:44 - Tiwa Savage set to be the first female Afrobeats artist to headline Wembley Arena10:40 - Rema hits 2 billion career streams on Spotify11:40 - 2023 Mid-Year Afrobeats Review22:30 - New SongsLocation by Wurld & SarzBest Part by Johnny DrilleFeeling Funny by Lil Kesh & Young JohnFor You by Spyro, Iyana & Diamond PlatinumEx Convict by Shallipopi Bezos and Like Ice Spice by Blaqbonez 29:00 - Afrobeats Charts30:00 - The Five Top 5 Under the radar songs for 1st Half of the YearTime Heals by DottyWoman by IyanyaGateway Drug by RukmaniTalented by PaybacOva by Lojay40:45 - Sign outFollow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram for more information. You can also send fan mail to [email protected]