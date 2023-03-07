Afrobeats Weekly is a podcast about African music that podcast highlights some of the biggest news around the Afrobeats genre and the people behind it - the mus...
2023 Mid-Year Afrobeats Review: Top Songs and Albums
In this week’s episode of Afrobeats Weekly, Tunde and his co-host, Showontstop touch on news making the rounds in Afrobeats this week. They also give their 20203 Mid-Year Afrobeats Review, and all the major songs that dropped this week.OUTLINE00:00 - Introduction01:30 - Catch up09:44 - Tiwa Savage set to be the first female Afrobeats artist to headline Wembley Arena10:40 - Rema hits 2 billion career streams on Spotify11:40 - 2023 Mid-Year Afrobeats Review22:30 - New SongsLocation by Wurld & SarzBest Part by Johnny DrilleFeeling Funny by Lil Kesh & Young JohnFor You by Spyro, Iyana & Diamond PlatinumEx Convict by Shallipopi Bezos and Like Ice Spice by Blaqbonez 29:00 - Afrobeats Charts30:00 - The Five Top 5 Under the radar songs for 1st Half of the YearTime Heals by DottyWoman by IyanyaGateway Drug by RukmaniTalented by PaybacOva by Lojay40:45 - Sign outFollow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram for more information. You can also send fan mail to [email protected]
7/10/2023
42:12
Does Controversy Hurt An Artist's Brand?
In this week’s episode of Afrobeats Weekly, Tunde and his co-host, Showontstop touch on news making the rounds in Afrobeats this week. Does Controversy Hurt An Artist's Brand? MohBad’s Blessed EP review and all the major songs that dropped this week.OUTLINE00:00 - Introduction01:40 - Catch up06:20 - Fan mail07:35 - Response 09:57 - News making the rounds Seyi Vibez announces free show for Ikorodu fans11:20 - Artists and controversy 17:00 - New Music Loju by Spinall ft Wizkid Firegun by Odumodu ft Fireboy Modupe by Crayon Peace Of Mind by Tekno Fake Friends by Yemi Alade Oja Ginger by Kcee 25:05 - Seyi Vibez 29:04 - Blessed Ep by Mohbad31:29 - Spotlight of the week32:10 - The Charts33:40 - The Five38:29 - Eliminate - Tekno41:30 - Sign outFollow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram for more information. You can also send fan mail to [email protected]
7/3/2023
42:51
Asake’s Work Of Art Album Review
In this week’s episode of Afrobeats Weekly, Tunde and his co-host, Showontstop touch on news making the rounds in Afrobeats this week, Asake’s Work Of Art Album Review, Rukmani’s Angel On The Run album and all the major songs that dropped this week.OUTLINE00:00 - Introduction01:40 - Catch up03:30 - Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category06:30 - Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record on Billboard Hot 100 as it enters top 308:35 - New Songs & Albums
Guy Man by Ladipoe and Bella Shmurda
Jah by Libianca
Soul by Casper Nyovest
13:00 - New Albums
Work of Art by Asake (Track by Track)
Angel On The Run by Rukmani
Boy Alone Deluxe by Omah Lay
35:50 - Spotlight of the week36:40 - Chart of the week38:15 - The Five45:20 - Eliminate 850:30 - Sign outFollow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram for more information. You can also send fan mail to [email protected]
6/19/2023
51:52
Seyi Vibez' Vibez Till Thy Kingdom Come Album Review
In this week’s episode of Afrobeats Weekly, Tunde and his co-host, Showontstop touch on news making the rounds in Afrobeats this week, Seyi Vibez’ Vibes Till Thy Kingdom Come, Iyanya’s Love and Trust EP, Amaarae’s Fountain Baby album and all the major songs that dropped this week.
6/12/2023
45:03
Seyi Vibez vs Zinoleesky: Bad PR?
In this week’s episode of Afrobeats Weekly, Tunde and his co-host, Showontstop, discuss the social media beef between Seyi Vibez and Zinoleesky. They also touch on news making the rounds in Afrobeats this week, Bad Boy Timz’s ‘No Bad Boy, No Party’ album, BOJ’s ‘Gbagada Express Vol 2: Moving Mad ‘ and all the major songs that dropped this week.OUTLINE00:00 - Introduction02:30 - Fan mail 103:11 - Response to the fan mail04:55 - Fan mail 205:50 - Response to the fan mail06:08 - Olamide announces date for new album07:00 - Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on Billboard Hot 10009:43 - Seyi Vibez vs Zinoleesky 14:43 - New songs 25:30 - New abums31:31 - Spotlight of the week32:40 - The charts34:00 - The Five37:00 - Top 5 beefs40:30 - Eliminate 8 - Seyi Vibez vs Zino edition43:50 - Sign outFollow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram for more information. You can also send fan mail to [email protected]