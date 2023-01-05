Afflicted: A Horror Thriller Audio Drama

Lovecraft Country meets True Blood in this new series from award-winning producers Tonia Ransom and Jen Zink. In season one, a small East Texas town suffers sup... More
Available Episodes
5 of 14
Chapter 10: Blood in the Water
The final battle heats up, but without Becky's blood, the Caldwells and company are backed into a corner with little hope of survival, especially with a double agent among them. See the end of the show notes for spoilery content warnings. A transcript of this episode is available on the Afflicted website (afflictedaudio.com). ==== For ad-free episodes, join the Descendants on Patreon at https://patreon.com/afflicted, or purchase individual episodes or a season pass on the Apollo Podcasts App. ==== Help us fund Season 2: Chip in on our upcoming fundraiser (make sure you’re subscribed so you get a sneak peek at our Season 2 trailer, and the secret link for special perks) Join our Patreon at https://patreon.com/afflicted Buy Afflicted merch at https://merch.afflictedaudio.com Give us a shoutout on Twitter @afflictedaudio Leave a review on your podcast listening app ====== Cast & Crew ====== M'Shai Dash as Mamma Cherrie Marion Toro as Gemma Caldwell Kim Gasiciel as Rhonda Caldwell Christian Young as August Caldwell Calvin Joyal as Deputy Andre Pierce Cass Minter as Kelly Elena Fernandez Collins as Dr. Maria Torres Amanda Hufford as Becky Harrison Devanté Johnson as Agent Livingston Cherrae Stuart as Agent Holmes Raiden T. as Ethan Caldwell Creator & Writer: Tonia Ransom Director & Executive Producer: Tonia Ransom & Jen Zink Sound Design: Jen Zink Music & Theme: Lillian Boyd Afflicted is produced by Ransom Media Productions. ====== Content Warnings (may contain spoilers) Gore, violence, emergency vehicle sirens, guns, discussion of death, grief, animal death, dead bodies. =====
5/1/2023
32:07
Chapter 9: Tell the Truth, Shame the Devil
The final showdown between good and evil begins at the church. Becky and Rhonda resort to deceit, and Dana is compelled to reveal what she knows. See the end of the show notes for spoilery content warnings. A transcript of this episode is available on the Afflicted website (afflictedaudio.com). ==== For ad-free episodes, join the Descendants on Patreon at https://patreon.com/afflicted, or purchase individual episodes or a season pass on the Apollo Podcasts App. ==== Ways to support Afflicted: Buy Afflicted merch at https://merch.afflictedaudio.com Give us a shoutout on Twitter @afflictedaudio Leave a review on your podcast listening app ====== Cast & Crew ====== M'Shai Dash as Mamma Cherrie Marion Toro as Gemma Caldwell Kim Gasiciel as Rhonda Caldwell Calvin Joyal as Deputy Andre Pierce Cass Minter as Kelly Ivy Le as Dana Griggs Elena Fernandez Collins as Dr. Maria Torres Amanda Hufford as Becky Harrison Jen Zink as Librarian Creator & Writer: Tonia Ransom Director & Executive Producer: Tonia Ransom & Jen Zink Sound Design: Jen Zink Music & Theme: Lillian Boyd Afflicted is produced by Ransom Media Productions. ====== Content Warnings (may contain spoilers) Gore, violence, medical horror, discussion of death, and dead bodies. ===== Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/17/2023
28:51
Chapter 8: Take Me To Church
Becky tries to help Rhonda escape from Maria and Dana. Kelly reveals he’s done something shocking, and a group of citizens arrive at the church to prepare for a final fight. See the end of the show notes for spoilery content warnings. A transcript of this episode is available on the Afflicted website (afflictedaudio.com). ==== For ad-free episodes, join the Descendants on Patreon at https://patreon.com/afflicted, or purchase individual episodes or a season pass on the Apollo Podcasts App. ==== Ways to support Afflicted: Buy Afflicted merch at https://merch.afflictedaudio.com Give us a shoutout on Twitter @afflictedaudio Leave a review on your podcast listening app ====== Cast & Crew ====== M'Shai Dash as Mamma Cherrie Marion Toro as Gemma Caldwell Kim Gasiciel as Rhonda Caldwell Calvin Joyal as Deputy Andre Pierce Cass Minter as Kelly Ivy Le as Dana Griggs Elena Fernandez Collins as Dr. Maria Torres Amanda Hufford as Becky Harrison Jen Zink as Becky’s Mom Creator & Writer: Tonia Ransom Director & Executive Producer: Tonia Ransom & Jen Zink Sound Design: Jen Zink Music & Theme: Lillian Boyd Sponsored in part by: Shelley Nash Afflicted is produced by Ransom Media Productions. ====== Content Warnings (may contain spoilers) Gore, violence, medical horror, discussion of death, and dead bodies. ===== Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/20/2023
29:32
Chapter 7: Alive Doesn't Mean Unharmed
Maria and Dana collect more information about the affliction invading Gunnaway. Mama Cherrie and the rest of the bar crew begin working toward a solution. See the end of the show notes for spoilery content warnings. A transcript of this episode is available on the Afflicted website (afflictedaudio.com). ==== For ad-free episodes, join the Descendants on Patreon at https://patreon.com/afflicted, or purchase individual episodes or a season pass on the Apollo Podcasts App. ==== Ways to support Afflicted: Buy Afflicted merch at https://merch.afflictedaudio.com Give us a shoutout on Twitter @afflictedaudio Leave a review on your podcast listening app ====== Cast & Crew ====== M'Shai Dash as Mamma Cherrie Marion Toro as Gemma Caldwell Kim Gasiciel as Rhonda Caldwell Calvin Joyal as Deputy Andre Pierce Cass Minter as Kelly Ivy Le as Dana Griggs Elena Fernandez Collins as Dr. Maria Torres Amanda Hufford as Becky Harrison Jen Zink as Becky’s Mom Creator & Writer: Tonia Ransom Director & Executive Producer: Tonia Ransom & Jen Zink Sound Design: Jen Zink Music & Theme: Lillian Boyd Medical Consultant: Kelita Caldwell Sponsored in part by: Harmony Obeso Afflicted is produced by Ransom Media Productions and distributed by Rusty Quill. ====== Content Warnings (may contain spoilers) Gore, medical horror, discussion of death, and dead bodies. ===== Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/6/2023
36:08
Chapter 6: Dead Doesn't Mean Gone
Maria learns the truth about Gunnaway and what’s happening there. Mama Cherrie and her team formulate a plan to save what’s left of the town. See the end of the show notes for spoilery content warnings. A transcript of this episode is available on the Afflicted website (afflictedaudio.com). ==== For ad-free episodes, join the Descendants on Patreon at https://patreon.com/afflicted, or purchase individual episodes or a season pass on the Apollo Podcasts App. ==== Ways to support Afflicted: Buy Afflicted merch at https://merch.afflictedaudio.com Give us a shoutout on Twitter @afflictedaudio Leave a review on your podcast listening app ====== Cast & Crew ====== M'Shai Dash as Mamma Cherrie Marion Toro as Gemma Caldwell Kim Gasiciel as Rhonda Caldwell Calvin Joyal as Deputy Andre Pierce Cass Minter as Kelly Ivy Le as Dana Griggs Elena Fernandez Collins as Dr. Maria Torres Amanda Hufford as Becky Harrison Creator & Writer: Tonia Ransom Director & Executive Producer: Tonia Ransom & Jen Zink Sound Design: Jen Zink Music & Theme: Lillian Boyd Sponsored in part by: Isaac Chappell Afflicted is produced by Ransom Media Productions and distributed by Rusty Quill. ====== Content Warnings (may contain spoilers) Gore, medical horror, discussion of death, and dead bodies. ===== Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Lovecraft Country meets True Blood in this new series from award-winning producers Tonia Ransom and Jen Zink. In season one, a small East Texas town suffers supernatural disasters caused by a demonic book bound in human flesh...and only hoodoo can save the town from its affliction.