349-Motown? More Like Mo' Tangents

This week Alvin and Fran discuss their upcoming tour, a bizarre incident involving 40,000 pounds of chicken washing up on the shores of Jamaica. They delve into societal concerns, government psyops, and the cultural significance of sports, while also addressing the perception of American exceptionalism in a global context. They also explore the complex and tragic story of Larry Horn, who orchestrated the murder of his ex-wife, son, and a live-in nurse for financial gain. The discussion covers the legal implications of the Slayer Rule, the investigation that led to the arrests, the trials of the individuals involved, and the moral questions surrounding the case. The hosts reflect on the impact of money on human behavior and the justice system's handling of such heinous crimes. WE'RE GOING ON TOUR!!! Tickets can be copped at the links below Portland Show- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-matters-tour-portland-with-affirmative-murder-x-madison-mcghee-tickets-1218110935599?aff=oddtdtcreator LA Show- https://www.thekookaburralounge.com/events/family-matters-live-podcast-tour Charleston,WV Show-https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-matters-tour-charleston-wv-with-affirmative-murder-x-madison-mcghee-tickets-1219758202619?aff=oddtdtcreator Columbus Show-https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-matters-tour-columbus-with-affirmative-murder-x-madison-mcghee-tickets-1219749536699?aff=oddtdtcreator Baltimore Show-https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-matters-tour-baltimore-with-affirmative-murder-x-madison-mcghee-tickets-1219721924109?aff=oddtdtcreator Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices