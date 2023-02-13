You have been conditioned to settle for less than you deserve. We create modern, mindful and motivational affirmations to help reprogram your mind for abundance... More
Available Episodes
5 of 189
Good Morning Energy ☀️Positive AM Affirmations
Well, well, well, look who decided to wake up and seize the day! That's right, it's time for Morning Energy Positive Affirmations. So grab your coffee, tea, or whatever it is that gets you going in the morning, because we're about to kick-start your day with some serious positive vibes. Get ready to say goodbye to negativity and hello to a whole lot of self-love, because today we're bringing you affirmations that'll have you feeling like a superstar today & for the rest of your week! Let's get to it!
LOVE YOU ALL!! 💜Ashley @missashleydiana / @theaffirmationbabe
Please rate us ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ on Spotify & Apple if these affirmations are helpful and if you LOVE the podcast.
Our Insta is 🔥❤️ so please join us there @https://www.instagram.com/theaffirmationbabe/ 🥂 We share the best affirmations on the ‘gram multiple times a day just for u!
ALSO babes, we have a new, private Facebook group community where I share LIVE “Repeat After Me” Affirmations and you can connect with other Affirmation Babes from around the world! Join us here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/8282842538456142 (yep, it’s free!)
I’d love to connect with you personally on Instagram on my personal page https://www.instagram.com/missashleydiana/ Please follow & comment on my latest post and say hi! I’d love to hear from you and hear what your fave episode is or what you’d like to hear more of on the podcast.
SHOP our affirmation products, tools, and swag HERE: https://shop.affirmationbabe.com
2/20/2023
2:53
THIS DAY 6 years ago + How Affirmation Babe Came To Be // Ashley's personal story
In this episode, I am sharing my crazy Valentine's story and the night that changed everything.
2/15/2023
10:29
SELF LOVE OVERDOSE AFFIRMATIONS💘
Hello gorgeous, are you ready to overflow with self love? Because it's time to dive into the world of positive self love affirmations and self discovery. We are on a journey of empowerment and self-love, and we're inviting you along for the ride. Get ready to shake off your doubts and allow this “overdose of self love” to help you embrace your uniqueness and celebrate your worth. It's time to LOVE YOURSELF like you never have before, and experience a never-ending flow of self love and positive energy. We are celebrating who you are and what you bring to the table! So, let's make Self Love Overdose another fave on your self love soundtrack and turn up the volume of LOVE.
2/14/2023
5:14
DAILY Self Love Affirmations / My Self Love Season (Repeat After Me - New Format!)
It's time to turn up the heat on your love life, and no, we're not talking about finding a romantic partner. We're talking about falling head over heels in love with the one person who matters the most - YOU! And what better way to do it than with affirmations for your Self Love Season (a never-ending season, we may add)! It's time to declare the "Self Love Season" open! This is not just any ordinary season, it's a season of self-discovery, self-care, and self-love. So, get ready to leave your self-doubt at the door; there is no room for that where you are heading! Let’s do this babes.
2/13/2023
6:51
"In my Self Love Era" Affirmations - EXPLICIT
Babe, you’ve arrived on the self love scene and you’re right on time! This is the ERA OF YOU. Give yourself a second serving of love and adoration as you're about to embark on a ride of positive vibes, powerful statements, and a whole lot of confidence. So, forget about your doubts, embrace your uniqueness, and get ready to fall in love with the person you see in the mirror, because darling, it's time. It’s YOUR TIME.
You have been conditioned to settle for less than you deserve. We create modern, mindful and motivational affirmations to help reprogram your mind for abundance so you can attract everything you want in life.
Affirmation Babe Affirmations can be paired with other healthy lifestyle habits such as therapy, meditation, manifestation, tapping & prayer.
Use the power of Affirmations to be, do and have anything you want in life. Mindful affirmations for the modern woman.
You CAN Have It All
Created by Ashley Diana
@missashleydiana
@theaffirmationbabe