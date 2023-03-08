Affiliated: ClickBank‘s Official Affiliate Marketing Podcast

ClickBank all-stars Thomas McMahon and Kyle Kostechka dive deep into high-level affiliate marketing strategies to grow and scale your online business using affi...
Offer Owner or Media Buyer? You Need to Try Yahoo DSP. ft. Jordan Swanson
Come join us today as Jordan Swanson a leading media buyer shares with us the success he is having with the Yahoo DSP. Not sure what the Yahoo DSP is? Well let me tell it is one of the largest traffic sources available with a huge amount of first party data allowing you target in ways you never thought possible. Listen to find out how Yahoo might be the traffic source that takes your business to the next level.
Email Us - [email protected]
8/10/2023
46:58
Boost Conversions by Optimizing Your Webpage. Here’s How! ft. Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford has seen it all...people doing everything they can to improve their webpage by changing this or that without seeing any tangible results. But what if he told you that the biggest changes you can make to your site to increase conversions are the smallest changes? Changes that make so much sense when you think about the psychology behind them. Changes that require such little time investment. And changes that you can do RIGHT NOW.
Join ClickBank host Kyle Kostechka as he dives into the world of webpage optimization with Matthew Stafford. If you're looking to optimize your offer to boost conversions like crazy then this is the podcast for you!
Connect with Matthew - https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewstafforddotcom/
Matthew's Business - https://buildgrowscale.com/ Build. Grow. Scale.
Blog - https://buildgrowscale.com/blog
Email Matthew - [email protected]
Email the Affiliated Team - [email protected]
8/3/2023
49:03
Industry Leading VSL Producer Shares Secrets to Creating the Best VSLs ft. Chris Encarnacion
Chris has been making VSLs (Video Sales Letters) for years. But not just any VSLs - the BEST VSLs. Today on Affiliated, Chris reveals his tips, tricks, and tactics to create a massively engaging VSL that will hook your audience and increase conversions. He'll even share plenty of things NOT to do!
Email Us! - [email protected]
Contact Chris - [email protected]
7/27/2023
56:26
There is No Wealth Without Health... ft. Elwin Robinson
How often do we find ourselves just dealing with pain or discomfort in our lives? Too often we put our own well being aside in order to grow our business, provide for our family, or attend to another pressing matter. But as Elwin shares today, if you're not ok - your business and everything else will not be ok.
Join ClickBank host Kyle Kostechka as he gets vulnerable as he shares his personal journey overcoming brain fog, fatigue, and lack of motivation and how Elwin helped him overcome these struggles. You absolutely DON'T want to miss this one!
Email us: [email protected]
Connect with Elwin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/elwinrobinson/?originalSubdomain=pt
Elwin's Offer - https://feelyounger.net/
Email Elwin: [email protected]
Twitter: @therealelwin
YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/elwinrobinson
Coupon: CLICKBANK25
Page: https://feelyounger.net/pages/genetic-insights-limitless-membership
7/20/2023
59:59
How This ClickBanker Uses Lifetime Commission as the Main Source for His Traffic ft. Jayson Hunter
The boys are breaking out the whiskey for this one! Join ClickBank hosts Thomas and Kyle as they sit down and sip the good stuff with Jayson Hunter who harnesses the power of lifetime commission as his main source of traffic to generate massive sales. This is SUCH an interesting topic that doesn't get the attention it deserves, and so, well, here we are! Sit back, grab yourself a beverage (responsibly), and enjoy.
Email Us! - [email protected]
