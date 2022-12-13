Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Government
AFFI Podcast
AFFI Podcast
Government
  • Season 3 Episode 4
    Chuck and Luke sits down with Commander Jay Coburn and Deputy Commander John Merino to discuss all things AFFI Honor Guard.
    5/5/2023
    51:52
  • AFFI Season 3 Episode 3
    Chuck, Luke, & Jerry discusses the service side of the AFFI with District Vice President Chris Coats and Executive Director of Information Technology Matt Campeel.
    3/14/2023
    1:10:22
  • AFFI Season 3 Episode 2
    Chuck, Luke, and Jerry sits down with Christy Lynch and Reka Bodoni from Fire Service Women of Illinois to discuss the organization's mission and important topics for female firefighters. www.fswi.org
    2/22/2023
    45:05
  • AFFI Episode 24
    Luke, Chuck, and Jerry begin Season 3 discussing AFFI legislative and initiatives for 2023 with AFFI legislative reps Steve Shetsky and Jeff Maher.
    1/21/2023
    58:20
  • AFFI 2022 Year In Review
    Chuck Sullvan and Luke Howieson reviews all things AFFI in 2022 and looks ahead to 2023.
    12/13/2022
    1:13:22

About AFFI Podcast

Podcast by AFFI Podcast
Podcast website

AFFI Podcast

AFFI Podcast: Podcasts in Family