AFFI Podcast
AFFI Podcast
Podcast by AFFI Podcast More
Podcast by AFFI Podcast More
Available Episodes
5 of 27
Season 3 Episode 4
Chuck and Luke sits down with Commander Jay Coburn and Deputy Commander John Merino to discuss all things AFFI Honor Guard.
AFFI Season 3 Episode 3
Chuck, Luke, & Jerry discusses the service side of the AFFI with District Vice President Chris Coats and Executive Director of Information Technology Matt Campeel.
AFFI Season 3 Episode 2
Chuck, Luke, and Jerry sits down with Christy Lynch and Reka Bodoni from Fire Service Women of Illinois to discuss the organization's mission and important topics for female firefighters.
www.fswi.org
AFFI Episode 24
Luke, Chuck, and Jerry begin Season 3 discussing AFFI legislative and initiatives for 2023 with AFFI legislative reps Steve Shetsky and Jeff Maher.
AFFI 2022 Year In Review
Chuck Sullvan and Luke Howieson reviews all things AFFI in 2022 and looks ahead to 2023.
More Government podcasts
Government, Business, Education
Politics, Government, Business, Non-Profit, News
Business, Careers, News, Government
History, Government, News, News Commentary
Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Fitness, Fitness, Government
Podcasts from the studios of Radio 1RPH
Non-Profit, News, Government, Business
True Crime, Government, News, Politics
Ashurst Legal Outlook Podcast
News, Business News, Government, Business, Management
News, Daily News, Government
News, Tech News, Technology, Government
Listen to AFFI Podcast, Insights Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
AFFI Podcast
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
AFFI Podcast: Podcasts in Family