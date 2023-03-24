Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to AFERM Risk Chats in the App
Listen to AFERM Risk Chats in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
AFERM Risk Chats

AFERM Risk Chats

Podcast AFERM Risk Chats
Podcast AFERM Risk Chats

AFERM Risk Chats

Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management
add
Podcast by Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management More
Government
Podcast by Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management More

Available Episodes

5 of 63
  • Episode 64: ERM At EPA
    On this episode we speak to Nikki Wood and Bradley Grams about EPA's approach to ERM!
    5/24/2023
    28:26
  • Episode 63: City Of Phoenix
    On this episode, Paul and Dan chat with Mel Thomson from the City of Phoenix about their ERM program and the unique challenges of establishing a program at a large city!
    5/12/2023
    20:09
  • Episode 62: ERM at DOI BTFA
    On this episode, Paul and Dan chat with Jason Bruno from the Department of Interior Bureau of Trust Funds Administration about their ERM program. Jason also discusses his role this year as AFERM President Elect!
    4/26/2023
    32:15
  • Episode 61: AFERM President Roth
    On this episode, Paul and Dan chat with current AFERM President Marianne Roth about her goals for the year and multiple AFERM events coming up in the next few months!
    4/5/2023
    21:08
  • Episode 60: US Coast Guard
    On this episode, Paul and Dan chat with Lieutenant Commander Scott Nichols from the US Coast Guard about the evolution of the program and their data analytic approach.
    3/24/2023
    23:35

More Government podcasts

About AFERM Risk Chats

Podcast by Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management
Podcast website

Listen to AFERM Risk Chats, Iowa City Area Government News and Meetings and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

AFERM Risk Chats

AFERM Risk Chats

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store