Podcast by Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management More
Available Episodes
5 of 63
Episode 64: ERM At EPA
On this episode we speak to Nikki Wood and Bradley Grams about EPA's approach to ERM!
5/24/2023
28:26
Episode 63: City Of Phoenix
On this episode, Paul and Dan chat with Mel Thomson from the City of Phoenix about their ERM program and the unique challenges of establishing a program at a large city!
5/12/2023
20:09
Episode 62: ERM at DOI BTFA
On this episode, Paul and Dan chat with Jason Bruno from the Department of Interior Bureau of Trust Funds Administration about their ERM program. Jason also discusses his role this year as AFERM President Elect!
4/26/2023
32:15
Episode 61: AFERM President Roth
On this episode, Paul and Dan chat with current AFERM President Marianne Roth about her goals for the year and multiple AFERM events coming up in the next few months!
4/5/2023
21:08
Episode 60: US Coast Guard
On this episode, Paul and Dan chat with Lieutenant Commander Scott Nichols from the US Coast Guard about the evolution of the program and their data analytic approach.