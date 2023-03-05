Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Aether: The Podcast in the App
Listen to Aether: The Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Aether: The Podcast

Aether: The Podcast

Podcast Aether: The Podcast
Podcast Aether: The Podcast

Aether: The Podcast

Air University Public Affairs
add
This podcast features interviews with journal authors and related content, discussing national and international security as these issues relate to airpower and...
More
Government
This podcast features interviews with journal authors and related content, discussing national and international security as these issues relate to airpower and...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Aether: The Podcast - Episode 8 Dr. Peter Layton
    In Episode 8 of the Æther podcast, we visit with Dr. Peter Layton, author of “Systemizing Supply Chain Warfare” in our Summer 2023 issue. Dr. Layton discusses twentieth-century airpower theories as they relate to contemporary supply chains, which he characterizes as restricted complexity systems. We talk about his proposal for supply chain warfare, including leveraging elements of a supply chain system against itself, additive manufacturing on the front line, wargaming, and the assistance of AI and machine learning.
    8/8/2023
  • Aether: The Podcast - Episode 7 Major Joshua Dryden, USAF
    In our 7th episode, we visit with Major Joshua Dryden about his Æther Spring 2023 article, “Iran, Israel, and the Struggle for the Skies over the Middle East.” Major Dryden discusses his research on the evolution of Israeli and Iranian airpower strategy and capability since the early 2000s, the Israeli concept of MABAM, or “campaign between wars,” and the efficacy of this strategy and of airpower writ large in the struggle for air dominance in the region.
    7/12/2023
  • Aether: The Podcast - Episode 6 Dr. Kelly Atkinson
    In Episode 6 of the podcast, we visit with Dr. Kelly Atkinson about her article in our spring 2023 issue, "Mission Injury: The Force after Afghanistan." She discusses the notion of mission injury--related to but separate from moral injury--which engages feminist critical theory in considering servicemembers' mental and emotional well-being in the aftermath of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
    6/27/2023
  • Aether: The Podcast - Episode 5 General Ron Fogleman
    Interview with General Ron Fogleman, USAF, retired on John Andreas Olson's edited volume, Airpower Pioneers: From Billy Mitchell to Dave Deptula.
    5/3/2023
  • Aether: The Podcast - Episode 4, Dr. Bradley Podliska
    .
    3/30/2023

More Government podcasts

About Aether: The Podcast

This podcast features interviews with journal authors and related content, discussing national and international security as these issues relate to airpower and spacepower.
Podcast website

Listen to Aether: The Podcast, The Vivek Show and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Aether: The Podcast

Aether: The Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Aether: The Podcast: Podcasts in Family