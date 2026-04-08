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Adventures In Your Own Backyard

Harman Kang
Government
Adventures In Your Own Backyard
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1 episodes

  • Adventures In Your Own Backyard

    Episode 1: Introduction and Vivek Shraya

    11/17/2018 | 29 mins.
    The very first episode of Adventures in Your Own Backyard! We interview acclaimed author, Vivek Shraya, on her new book entitled "I'm Afraid of Men".
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About Adventures In Your Own Backyard
Welcome to Adventures In Your Own Backyard, where Michelle and Harman - two millennial Edmontonians - take you on a journey to the depths of their hometown. Join us as we explore (the far corners of T&T), dine (mostly at Denny's), and interview folks around the city. Episodes are aired biweekly live in Edmonton on CJSR 88.5FM and released around the world on Anchor, Google Music, and Apple Podcasts.
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