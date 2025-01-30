Adventure Club - Superheroes Anonymous

Superheroes Anonymous #001

Adventure Club kicks off the first-ever episode of Superheroes Anonymous, a monthly show packed with their newest music, unreleased IDs, edits, and special guest appearances. Tune in for a massive hour of epic tunes from Boombox Cartel, Jai Wolf, Ray Volpe, and many more!Don't forget to rate & review on all of your favorite podcast apps! Post your comments on social media @ADVENTURECLUB / @ADVENTUREDUB #SUPERHEROESANONYMOUSTracklist:SUPERHEROES ANONYMOUS OPENERAdventure Club x Fells - I Won't Let You Walk Away x Crash 2.0 x Searching for Nothing [Karmaxis Mashup]Adventure Club - Move ARGY & Omnya - Aria (Adventure Club Edit) Adventure Club & Whipped Cream - In My Head French Montana & Swae Lee - Unforgettable (I'm Yours Remix) Boombox Cartel - Good Time Adventure Club, Oliverse - Nothing to Lose Adventure Club x Soltan x Aviella - ID Ariana Grande - Positions (Jukaa Remix) Cashmere Cat ft. Camila Cabello - Love Incredible (Adventure Club Remix) Charli XCX - Von Dutch (Skream & Benga Remix) Adventure Club, Kompany & Sara Benyo - Set Me Free Adventure Club, Kasey Karlson, Zak Fallen - Just Pretend Adventure Club, The Kite String Tangle - Wonder (Jai Wolf Remix) Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please (Whales Remix) ISOxo x Travis Scott - Kidsgonemad! vs. FE!N [BrunchBeatz Edit]Adventure Club, Yuna - Lullabies (Wolfstax Techno Flip) Charli XCX - 360 (P3pper Remix) Emalkay - When I Look at You (Jeulzzz Flip) Adventure Club & Manshn - Two Is Better than One Fairlane & Social Repose - Sugar We're Going Down The Used - All That I've Got (MitiS Remix) Zeds Dead - Sweet Memories Adventure Club & Ray Volpe ft. Dalton Diehl - As Long as I Got You