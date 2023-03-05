Advancing Health is the American Hospital Association’s podcast series. Podcasts will feature conversations with hospital and health system leaders on a variety... More
Retaining A Rural Nursing Workforce: It Takes A Village
Attracting and retaining nurses presents a major workforce challenge, particularly in rural health care settings. At the University of Vermont Health Network, leaders realized that the ongoing nursing shortage crisis required creative solutions, including investment in the well-being of the nursing staff.
The Growing Role of Emergency Departments in Behavioral Health Services
The past five years have seen a rise in the number of people turning to their local hospital emergency departments for behavioral health and addiction services. To meet the growing need, some hospitals and health systems are creatively addressing this challenge and expanding their ED offerings. The results are already making a big difference in communities.
Innovating Virus Care for Pediatric Patients
Hospitals across the country have found innovative ways to increase their capacity, improve care and take care of health care workers while treating COVID-19 patients throughout this pandemic. Jerrod Milton, chief clinical officer and senior vice president of Professional Services at Children’s Hospital Colorado, stops by the podcast to talk about COVID-19’s impact on pediatric health care and share lessons and innovations in managing the confluence of this unprecedented virus, along with RSV and the flu.
The CY24 Medicare Advantage Final Rule: Key Updates and Changes
Medicare Advantage or MA Plans are another way for beneficiaries to get Medicare Part A and Part B coverage delivered through private health insurance companies. In this podcast, listen to Medicare Advantage updates and some of the changes that are on the way in the CMS final rule next year. This podcast was recorded at the 2023 Annual Meeting in Washington D.C.
How One Hospital is Navigating Rising Inflation and Workforce Pressures
The financial stability of America's hospitals and health systems is at risk as the costs of caring continue to rise. According to a recent AHA report, the cost of drugs, supplies and labor has skyrocketed over the past few years, and that's been met with continued underpayments from government payers. In this podcast, the AHA's Bharath Krishnamurthy, director of Health Analytics and Policy, explores what this imbalance means for patient care with Dr. Anthony Coleman, President and Chief executive officer of Broadlawns Medical Center in Iowa. This podcast was recorded at the 2023 American Hospital Association's annual membership meeting in Washington, D.C.
