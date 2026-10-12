Let us know how we're doing. Please understand that we can't reply or see your info. Steve Halfpenny is a world renowned clinician, known for combining Natural Horsemanship and Classical Dressage into his Light Hands Equitation method. He got into horses as a young man for the most noble reason there is, to get closer to a girl. Before long the bug took and he turned his passion into his living. Steve and his wife, Irena, reside near Adelaid, South Australia at their ranch, Silversand Horsemanship Centre. They offer clinics there and now have a limited travel schedule. Steve also offers online courses, and has a strong following in the equestrian community for his compassionate and effective training methods. You can find Steve Halfpenny at the following links: https://www.stevehalfpenny.com/ https://www.facebook.com/light.hands.equitation https://www.instagram.com/lighthandsequitation https://www.youtube.com/@shalfpenny You can find Daniel at the following links: https://dauphinhorsemanship.com https://www.thebitcourse.com/ https://www.facebook.com/ddauphin77/ https://www.instagram.com/dauphin_horsemanship/

Let us know how we're doing. Please understand that we can't reply or see your info. Josh Milburn, a leading neuromuscular natural balance dentist. Milburn Equine brings a transformative approach to holistic equine dentistry — focusing on restoring the horse’s mouth to its natural balance, just as it would function in the wild. This unique, whole-horse method has far-reaching benefits for wellbeing and performance, helping horses move, feel and function at their best. Josh is based in Northwest England. His originial training was as a farrier and he spent many years working exclusively on muddy feet. His interest eventually turned to equine dentistry and he immediately saw the marriage that these two parts of the horse have. Josh’s work supports: ✅ Improved hoof quality & posture ✅ Enhanced proprioception & freer movement ✅ Better gut health & reduced ulcer risk ✅ Fewer issues like shoe loss ✅ Stronger overall athletic performance Josh now works primarily as an equine dentist, practicing natural balance neuromulscular equine dentistry, but does bring the feet and posture into his practice. We talk a lot about the TMJ complex in this episode and just how influenced it is by dentistry and how the rest of the body is then influenced by the TMJ. We do get into changes in the feet that Josh sees and can influence through dentistry. You can find Josh at the following links: https://www.milburn-equine.co.uk/ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61590004452145 Josh and I will both be presenting at the Masterson Method International Gathering in Stow on the Wold Sept. 4-6. https://mastersonmethod.com/ While in the UK, I'll also be doing a clinic and an educational event in the north. Here 4 Horses is a non-profit https://here4horses.org.uk/events/ https://here4horses.org.uk/event/beyond-the-bit/ Sand Hill Stables Clinic: https://www.facebook.com/sandhillstable Shining River Ranch: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61569364702957 New Zealand Equifest: https://www.equifest.co.nz/ Our clinics in New Zealand and Australia: https://dauphinhorsemanship.com/upcoming-clinics-events/oceania-clinic-tour/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1629367654721301

Let us know how we're doing. Please understand that we can't reply or see your info. Ben Longwell and his wife Natalie own and run True West Horsemanship. They had a base in her native New Zealand and now operate out of their ranch near Pendelton, OR. Ben teaches about traditional Buckaroo Horsemanship and lists the hackamore as his favorite bridle. I feel like I have known Ben for a while, but we actually met face to face for the first time at Ty Evans' Mule Week this past July. Ben has a wealth of knowledge and is a gifted teacher. He's also a family man and a good dude. Ben exhibits one of my favorite human traits in that there's more to him than you might expect. You see a cowboy, but there's a lot more under the surface. If you have the chance to ride with him, take it. Please enjoy this episode where we talk about horses, life, what being a clinician means for family, and a lot more. Thanks to our sponsor, Death Grip Moustache Wax. Use code "AOHPOD" to save 20%. And yes, I really do use and like their products. Made in Colorado. You can find Ben Longwell at the following links: https://truewesthorsemanship.com/ https://www.facebook.com/truewesthorsemanship https://www.instagram.com/true_west_horsemanship/ https://www.youtube.com/@TrueWestHorsemanship You can find me, Daniel Dauphin of Dauphin Horsemanship at the following links: https://dauphinhorsemanship.com/ https://www.thebitcourse.com/ https://www.youtube.com/@DanielDauphin https://www.facebook.com/ddauphin77/ https://www.instagram.com/dauphin_horsemanship/

Let us know how we're doing. Please understand that we can't reply or see your info. Lee has been on the podcast a couple of times now. What makes this time different? I am so glad you asked. In a word, Mike, Mike makes this one different. Have you ever wondered what kind of man is married to this powerhouse author of the equine world? Lee talks about her new book, "Think. Feel. Ride." which is available for pre-order right now. I was honored to be asked to write a blurb for this book and I can tell you it's a very raw collection of short stories. Lots of wisdom and emotion is revealed in the pages, as only Lee can do. She's raced sidesaddle at the Calgary Stampede. She's studied dressage in Europe. She's produced memorable ponies for decades and is as comfortable on a traditional bridle horse as she is driving a carriage. You can find Lee at the following links: https://www.keystoneequine.ca/ https://www.facebook.com/livingwellridingbetter https://www.instagram.com/keystoneequine Special thanks to our sponsor, Death Grip Moustache Wax. You can find them at the following links: https://www.deathgripwax.com/ https://www.facebook.com/DeathGripWax https://www.instagram.com/deathgripwax/

Let us know how we're doing. Please understand that we can't reply or see your info. Warwick Schiller is one of today's most popular horsemen and without a doubt the most requested guest I've had. He's done clinics and expos all around the world. The Journey On Podcast is one of the largest out there. His subscriber count is to be envied. He wrote a great book, The 12 Principles of Training. He's also a very open guy who's been public about his struggles and his journey. I was tickled when he commented on one of my posts and it lead to this conversation. There are a lot of things that get falsely attributed to him that we talk about and, for me at least, many things were clarified. We're not nearly as different as one might think. It's funny how that keeps happening. I'll also say that he was very generous with him time on this. There's lots to listen to getting unpacked. You can find Warwick at the following links: http://www.warwickschiller.com/ https://www.facebook.com/Warwickschillerfanpage https://www.instagram.com/warwickschiller/ https://www.youtube.com/@WarwickSchiller

About Adult Onset Horsemanship

About Adult Onset Horsemanship

About Adult Onset Horsemanship