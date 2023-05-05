Safety Advocates and Hobby Industry Groups Challenge CPSC’s Unlawful, Irrational Magnet Ban; Harvard and UNC Face Racial Discrimination Challenge at SCOTUS

Safety Advocates and Hobby Industry Groups Challenge CPSC's Unlawful, Irrational Magnet Ban The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has approved a draconian new "magnet safety standard" for non-toy products, which broadly bans high-powered hobby magnets for adults. CPSC relied on flawed studies and failed, contrary to the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA), to properly account for magnets' benefits or the costs of removing them from the market. More fundamentally, CPSC is unconstitutionally structured, because it is an independent agency exercising executive power outside the President's control. NCLA has filed an opening brief in Magnetsafety.org, et al. v. CPSC, asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit to vacate the magnet ban for a second time—this time because it was promulgated in violation of CPSA provisions by an unconstitutionally structured agency. Mark interviews NCLA Senior Litigation Counsel Greg Dolin on NCLA's new magnet ban lawsuit. Harvard and UNC Face Racial Discrimination Challenge at SCOTUS Students for Fair Admissions, led by long-time affirmative action critic Edward Blum, has sued both Harvard and UNC, and asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule its prior decisions and hold that the consideration of race as part of a holistic college admissions process in order to achieve a diverse student body violates the Equal Protection Clause. Vec interviews President Devon Westhill of the Center for Equal Opportunity on the upcoming Supreme Court cases, Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. UNC.