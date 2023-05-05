Administrative Static is an irreverent legal affairs podcast that exposes the unlawful side of administrative power. Hosts Mark Chenoweth and John Vecchione wil... More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman v. Chief Judge Kimberly Moore; Update in Federal Trade Commission v. Precision Patient Outcomes, Inc.
3
U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman v. Chief Judge Kimberly Moore Without citing any legal authority and prior to the conclusion of any investigation, U.S. Court ofAppeals for the Federal Circuit Chief Judge Kimberly Moore has removed fellow U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman from hearing cases for an indefinite period. She has also impeded Judge Newman’s access to chambers phone and computer, and unilaterally decided that the judicial assistant working for Judge Newman “is no longer an employee of the Newman chambers.”Vec discusses NCLA’s new lawsuit, Newman v. Moore, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
4
Update in Federal Trade Commission v. Precision Patient Outcomes, Inc.The Federal Trade Commission, in its initial filing before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, falsely accused Precision Patient Outcomes, Inc. and CEO Margrett Lewis of unlawfully marketing and selling a dietary supplement called COVID Resist. The problem for FTC is PPO and Ms. Lewis never sold such a product—and FTC knows that. During six months or more of investigation, PPO provided FTC clear proof such sales never happened.Vec discusses NCLA’s latest counterclaims against the Federal Trade Commission in FTC v. PPO.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/19/2023
25:00
The Durham Report 2023
1 & 2
The Durham Report 2023Mark interviews FDRLST Senior Legal Correspondent Margot Cleveland on U.S. Department of Justice Special Counsel John Durham’s long-awaited report on the Trump-Russia probe.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/19/2023
25:00
The End of Biden’s Federal Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate
3 & 4The End of Biden’s Federal Covid-19 Vaccine MandateOn Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration officially ended the disgraceful Covid-19 vaccinemandates it never should have implemented for federal employees and federal contractors. Theseunlawful mandates, which were ordered without a vote of Congress, compelled millions ofAmericans to take an experimental vaccine without their consent—and, for those with naturallyacquired immunity, against the medical advice of experts. These mandates violated unwillingrecipients’ constitutional rights to bodily integrity and to refuse unwanted medical care, as wellas their statutory right to informed consent.Vec and Mark discuss the end of the federal vaccine mandate and its consequences.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/12/2023
25:00
ATF’s Bump Stock Ban Could be Heading to U.S. Supreme Court; The 14th Amendment Doesn’t Let the President Extend the Debt Limit
1
ATF’s Bump Stock Ban Could be Heading to U.S. Supreme CourtThe U.S. Department of Justice has filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the U.S. SupremeCourt in Michael Cargill v. Merrick B. Garland, et al. In January, the full Fifth Circuit benchruled that a bump stock does not fall within the definition of “machinegun” as set forth in federallaw. Thus, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lacked the statutoryauthority to issue the Final Rule banning bump stocks. NCLA represents gun shop owner, Armyveteran, and firearms instructor Michael Cargill of Austin, Texas.Mark interviews NCLA Senior Litigation Counsel Rich Samp on the government’s cert. petitionin Cargill v. Garland.
2
The 14th Amendment Doesn’t Let the President Extend the Debt LimitThe Fourteenth Amendment doesn’t let the president extend the debt limit. Mark & Vec discuss.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/12/2023
25:00
Safety Advocates and Hobby Industry Groups Challenge CPSC’s Unlawful, Irrational Magnet Ban; Harvard and UNC Face Racial Discrimination Challenge at SCOTUS
Safety Advocates and Hobby Industry Groups Challenge CPSC’s Unlawful, Irrational Magnet Ban
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has approved a draconian new “magnet safety standard” for non-toy products, which broadly bans high-powered hobby magnets for adults. CPSC relied on flawed studies and failed, contrary to the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA), to properly account for magnets’ benefits or the costs of removing them from the market. More fundamentally, CPSC is unconstitutionally structured, because it is an independent agency exercising executive power outside the President’s control. NCLA has filed an opening brief in Magnetsafety.org, et al. v. CPSC, asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit to vacate the magnet ban for a second time—this time because it was promulgated in violation of CPSA provisions by an unconstitutionally structured agency.
Mark interviews NCLA Senior Litigation Counsel Greg Dolin on NCLA’s new magnet ban lawsuit.
Harvard and UNC Face Racial Discrimination Challenge at SCOTUS
Students for Fair Admissions, led by long-time affirmative action critic Edward Blum, has sued both Harvard and UNC, and asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule its prior decisions and hold that the consideration of race as part of a holistic college admissions process in order to achieve a diverse student body violates the Equal Protection Clause.
Vec interviews President Devon Westhill of the Center for Equal Opportunity on the upcoming Supreme Court cases, Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. UNC.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Administrative Static is an irreverent legal affairs podcast that exposes the unlawful side of administrative power. Hosts Mark Chenoweth and John Vecchione will decry federal and state agency abuses, trot out legal arguments, grill expert guests, and bandy about the latest cases and controversies.
Listen to Administrative Static Podcast, #LovinLebanon Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Administrative Static Podcast
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.