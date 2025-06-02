ADHD PODCAST EP/3- GO NY GO NY GO

In this high-energy episode of ADHD (All Debates Are Heated Discussions), we tap into the city’s pulse as the New York Knicks take a stunning 2-0 lead over the Boston Celtics—on the road! We break down what this means for the franchise, the fans, and the entire city.Then we dive deep into the question: What if the Knicks actually won it all? Would it be a cultural reset for New York? A revival of the Mecca? Or just chaos in the best way?From there, the conversation flows into the music—which albums have truly aged like fine wine, and which didn’t stand the test of time? We name names, stir the pot, and challenge each other on what really makes a classic.All that plus more culture talk, hot takes, and unapologetic opinions in true ADHD fashion.🗽💥 Knicks. Culture. Classics. We’re debating it all.#ADHDPodcast #KnicksVsCeltics #HipHopDebate #NYCulture #KnicksChampionship #TrapBradshaw #MusicDebates #AlbumsThatAgedWell