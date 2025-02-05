The FBI...what went wrong, the purge happening now, and how to fix it. Adam has covered the FBI for years and has significant contacts within the bureau. On this episode, he interviews Jax Jackson, a very well-respected agent who has recently retired and has incredible insight into the last 20 years.

About Adam in the House

Adam in the House 🎙️🏡Join Emmy-winning journalist Adam Housley as he brings his unique blend of insider access, unfiltered conversations, and deep storytelling to the podcast world. With 21 years in news—including 17 years as a top national correspondent—Adam reported from 24 countries and 22 states, covering more major stories live than any other on-air television journalist during his tenure.Now, he’s pulling back the curtain, tapping into his massive contact list to bring you bold discussions with newsmakers, experts, and insiders. From breaking headlines to sports, wine, and business, Adam’s diverse background as a former pro baseball player and winery owner adds a fresh, no-nonsense perspective you won’t find anywhere else.If you’re looking for straight talk, compelling stories, and behind-the-scenes insight from someone who’s been on the front lines, Adam in the House is your must-listen podcast. 🚨🍷⚾