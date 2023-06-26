Acton Unwind is a weekly roundtable discussion of news and current events through the Acton Institute's lens on the world: promoting a free and virtuous society...
Barbenheimer and the Future of the Movies
This week, Eric is joined by Daniel Baas and Titus Techera, Acton’s premier movie reviewer, to discuss all things cinema, including: the success of Oppenheimer (which Titus liked), the success of Barbie (which Titus did not like), and what it is that’s bringing people back to theaters. Also, is it really a big deal that Dune 2 will bump The Marvels out of IMAX theaters, since The Marvels wasn’t made for that format anyway? Is it all right that some movies hit you over the head with a message sledgehammer-like? And finally, what explains the surprise success of Sound of Freedom?
Barbie Is a Movie for Our Time. This Is a Bad Thing. | Titus Techera, Acton Institute
Oppenheimer and the Last Great America | Titus Techera, Acton Institute
Sound of Freedom Is a Clarion Call for More Christians in the Arts | Titus Techera, Acton Institute
Overload: Will any shows from the Golden Age of TV endure? | Sonny Bunch, The Weekly Standard
7/31/2023
1:06:38
Conservatism Is Alive and Well
This week, Eric, Noah, and Emily are joined by Christine Rosen, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and author of the cover story in the Summer 2023 issue of RELIGION & LIBERTY entitled “The Death of Conservatism Is Greatly Exaggerated.” Why have there been so many attempts to declare American conservatism dead? Why do so many of them, and in particular a recent piece from Jon Askonas in Compact magazine, ignore the fact that so many of the criticisms the current “New Right” levels at conservatism and American life are not all that new? How should we grapple with the effects of technology on American life? And what is our politics supposed to be for, as opposed to what we’re using it for now? Next, they discuss an open letter primarily written by Harvard Law School professor Mark Tushnet calling for President Joe Biden to ignore Supreme Court rulings he doesn’t like. Does the left have a comprehensible legal philosophy? How much was the rise of the New Right derailed by the success of the Federalist Society and the Dobbs decision? And is this just a mirror version of what Harvard Law professor Adrian Vermeule is calling for? And finally, three members of our four-person panel have seen Oppenheimer. Was dropping the bomb on Japan the right decision?
The Death of Conservatism Is Greatly Exaggerated | Christine Rosen, RELIGION & LIBERTY
Subscribe to RELIGION & LIBERTY
Harvard’s Mark Tushnet Wants Joe Biden to Become a Dictator | Charles C.W. Cooke, National Review
Oppenheimer and the Last Great America | Titus Techera, Acton Institute
7/24/2023
1:02:22
SCOTUS Says “No” to Compelled Speech, Again
This week, Eric, Dan, and Emily discuss the recent decision in the 303 Creative from the Supreme Court. Is bad journalism the major culprit in people misunderstanding both the holding in the case, as well as the very facts of it? How much does it matter that it’s a First Amendment speech case and not a First Amendment religious case? Next, they tackle the newly announced plan from the Biden administration to cancel a load of student loan debt and ask the question, this again? Then, they examine the story of Hunter Biden’s daughter who has not been accepted or acknowledge by President Biden. Is it fair to hold this against him when making a political analysis of his fitness for the office? And finally, they look at two stories – the elevation of Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernández, who authored a book 30 years ago titled “Heal Me with Your Mouth. The Art of Kissing,” to the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, and the statements by Bishop Américo Aguiar about not seeking to convert people at World Youth Day – and ask the question: what’s up with the Catholic Church?
303 Creative LLC v. Elenis | SCOTUS Blog
Biden Thumps Nose At Supreme Court, Still Plans to Forgive Student Debt— In a Big Way | The Root
Hunter Biden’s Daughter and a Tale of Two Families | New York Times
‘Heal Me with Your Mouth. The Art of Kissing.’ An old book sparks a new controversy in the Vatican | Associated Press
World Youth Day and Converting Everyone to Christ | Bishop Robert Barron, Word on Fire
Bishop Robert Barron: The Philosophical Roots of Wokeism | Acton Line
7/17/2023
1:09:18
The Violent Faith of Cormac McCarthy
This week, Eric, Dan, and Noah Gould, Acton’s Alumni and Student Programs manager, are joined by Jane Clark Scharl. Jane is the author of the essay “Blood of a Thousand Christs: The Violent Faith of Cormac McCarthy,” which appears in the Summer 2023 issue of RELIGION & LIBERTY. What are we to make of McCarthy’s style and the prevalence of violence in his works? Where is God in McCarthy’s work? How much is obscured by McCarthy’s unique and stripped down style? Then, Eric, Dan, and Noah discuss two of the recent big rulings by the Supreme Court: overturning affirmative action policies at elite universities and tossing out President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program.
About Jane Clark Scharl
Blood of a Thousand Christs: The Violent Faith of Cormac McCarthy | J.C. Scharl, Religion & Liberty
Student Debt Cancellation, Canceled | The Morning Dispatch
Supreme Court Guts Affirmative Action | The Morning Dispatch
photo credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
7/10/2023
1:10:28
When Is a Coup Not a Coup?
This week, Eric, Dan, and Dylan discuss the coup attempt in Russia over the weekend, as the Wagner Group paramilitary organization marched from its position in Ukraine toward Moscow before suddenly calling off the revolt. What does this mean for Russian president Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine? Do we have reason to believe this was an actual revolt or coup attempt—or something orchestrated by Putin for his own purposes? Then the guys recap the tragic story of the OceanGate Titan submarine, which imploded while on a trip taking people to view the wreck of the Titanic. Is this, like the story of the Titanic itself, the high cost of hubris? Why do so many people so quickly retreat into making jokes about an awful tragedy?
Taking Putin Down a Peg | The Morning Dispatch
Does Britain Have High or Low State Capacity? | Alex Tabarrok, Marginal Revolution
Real estate is China's economic Achilles heel | Noah Smith, Noahpinion
On Differences Between Urban & Rural China | Dan Wang
The Hong Konger: Jimmy Lai’s Extraordinary Struggle for Freedom
Titan sub implosion: What we know about catastrophic event | BBC
Acton Unwind is a weekly roundtable discussion of news and current events through the Acton Institute's lens on the world: promoting a free and virtuous society and connecting good intentions with sound economics. Host Eric Kohn is joined by Dr. Samuel Gregg and other Acton Institute experts for an exploration of news, politics, religion, and culture.