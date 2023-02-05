Acquisitions Anonymous - #1 for business buying, selling and operating

An RV training school. We love it. - Acquisitions Anonymous 189

Michael Girdley (@girdley), Mills Snell (@thegeneralmills), and Bill D’Alessandro (@BillDA) review a training academy for recreational vehicles. Check it out: https://www.bizbuysell.com/Business-Opportunity/licensed-and-certified-rv-training-academy-2-992-048-ttm-sde/2045901/?d=L2J1c2luZXNzZXMtZm9yLXNhbGUvP3E9WTJabWNtOXRQVGMxTURBd01DWnJQVkoySUNac2REMHpNQ3cwTUN3NE1BJTNEJTNE-----Thanks to our sponsor!Acquira - your acquisition in a box service. Acquira offers training to help you find, evaluate, and close on a small business. All in under a year. Their team has bought over 30 businesses across 3 different portfolios. Whether you’re just beginning your business search, actively pursuing a specific deal, or looking to grow your existing company, Acquira’s training and team of experts can help. Their M&A advisors provide individualized support through the entire process. They will provide guidance toward your offer structure, drafting your LOI, in-depth due diligence, and securing funding for your deal. They will even fly out to the business with you. Once you acquire a business, they can help you grow it too.Acquira’s ACE Framework will help you transition that business from owner-operated to management-led, increasing profits and allowing you to step away from the daily operations and enjoy doing more of what you love. And if “more of what you love” is buying and growing more businesses, they can help you build a portfolio of businesses, and eventually get liquidity from that portfolio by selling it to a financial buyer, or selling it to its employees.Space is limited each month, so if you’re looking to acquire a cash-flowing business this year, sign up now at acquira.com/pod-landerDo you love Acquanon and want to see our smiling faces? Subscribe to our Youtube channel.Do you enjoy our content? Rate our show!Follow us on Twitter @acquanon Learnings about small business acquisitions and operations. Do you love Acquanon and want to see our smiling faces? Subscribe to our Youtube channel. Do you enjoy our content? Rate our show! Follow us on Twitter @acquanon Learnings about small business acquisitions and operations.