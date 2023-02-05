Acquisitions Anonymous - #1 for business buying, selling and operating

Helping you make business moves like the pros by reviewing real businesses for sale. Hosted by Bill D'Alessandro, Mills Snell & Michael Girdley. More
An RV training school. We love it. - Acquisitions Anonymous 189
Michael Girdley (@girdley), Mills Snell (@thegeneralmills), and Bill D'Alessandro (@BillDA) review a training academy for recreational vehicles. Check it out: https://www.bizbuysell.com/Business-Opportunity/licensed-and-certified-rv-training-academy-2-992-048-ttm-sde/2045901/?d=L2J1c2luZXNzZXMtZm9yLXNhbGUvP3E9WTJabWNtOXRQVGMxTURBd01DWnJQVkoySUNac2REMHpNQ3cwTUN3NE1BJTNEJTNE
Michael Girdley (@girdley), Mills Snell (@thegeneralmills), and Bill D'Alessandro (@BillDA) review a Truck Hardware Manufacturer for sale. Check it out: https://mailchi.mp/websiteclosers/15-year-international-manufacturer-of-custom-flat-tank-support-trucks-35-repeat-order-rate-1350000-aov-commercial-government-clientele?e=42dc999128
4/28/2023
29:25
Big boy painting contractor for sale - Acquisitions Anonymous 187
Michael Girdley (@girdley), Mills Snell (@thegeneralmills), and Bill D'Alessandro (@BillDA) review a big painting contractor for sale. Check it out: https://www.bizbuysell.com/Business-Opportunity/painting-contractor-with-85-reccurring-clients/1974619/?d=L25ldy15b3JrL3BhaW50aW5nLWJ1c2luZXNzZXMtZm9yLXNhbGUv
4/25/2023
40:04
The guys dig into a cemetery brokerage: Acquisitions Anonymous 186
Michael Girdley (@Girdley) and Bill D'Alessandro (@BillDA) talk about cemeteries. Check it out: https://www.bizbuysell.com/Business-Opportunity/Well-established-cemetery-broker-business-is-for-sale-in-California/2084777/?returnurl=d3d3LmJpemJ1eXNlbGwuY29tL2Jyb2tlcmRpcmVjdG9yeS9Qcm9maWxlL1ZpZXdCcm9rZXJQcm9maWxlLmFzcHg%2fQnJva2VyUHJvZmlsZUlEPTM2OTQ4JmJwbHQ9MTA%3d&returnurllabel=50_
4/21/2023
33:12
Bill Buys a Pizza Boat in Paradise - Acquisitions Anonymous 185
Michael Girdley (@Girdley) and Bill D'Alessandro (@BillDA) look for plane tickets for Bill because he's buying a pizza boat.