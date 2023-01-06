Join us for conversations that explore why we play, collect, build, obsess over guitars and how rewarding it is to make music of our own. Each month, your hosts...
Bruce Cockburn
We sat down with Bruce Cockburn after the release of O Sun O Moon – his latest album in a distinguished career spanning five decades. Cockburn discusses creativity, guitars, songwriting, and even gives us a lesson in EADGAD tuning.Support the show:Listen to Part 2 on PatreonMake a donation on PayPalGive a rating and reviewAdditional resources:Listen to O Sun O Moon on Amazon, Apple, or Spotify.Check out Bruce Cockburn's website.Watch our 2015 Acoustic Guitar Sessions video with Cockburn.Order a copy of Play Guitar Like the Great Singer-Songwriters and explore the styles of Cockburn and 13 other great guitarists.The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Bruce Cockburn.This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and Jeffrey Pepper Rogers, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:Publisher: Lyzy LustermanEditorial Director: Adam PerlmutterManaging Editor: Kevin OwensCreative Director: Joey LustermanDigital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal BroiDigital Content Manager: Nick GrizzleMarketing Services Manager: Tanya GonzalezSpecial thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.
7/26/2023
26:29
My First Guitar, Luthier Edition
It's our first birthday! If you've been listening since the beginning, you remember "My First Guitar," where we heard stories from some incredible players. Now we bring you the luthier edition, with 15 outstanding makers reflecting on what they learned from and loved about building their first guitars. Additional Resources:Learn more about the luthiers who generously shared their stories in this episode: Bob Benedetto; Dana Bourgeois; Leo Buendia; Monica Esparza; Jayne Henderson; Kenny Hill; Isaac Jang; Joshia de Jonge; William "Grit" Laskin; Linda Manzer; Raymond Morin; Steve Nall; Shelley Park; Rachel Rosenkrantz; Erich Solomon.Scroll through the gallery of first guitar photos.Explore our library of stories on guitarmakers and guitarmaking.The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers.
6/28/2023
54:29
Badi Assad
Tune in for a fascinating conversation – plus inspiring demonstrations – with nylon-string guitarist and singer Badi Assad. We talk composing and arranging, how to sing and play at the same time, and the importance of emotion and experimentation.Additional resources:Listen to Ilha on Amazon, Apple, or Spotify.Check out Badi Assad's website.Watch her Acoustic Guitar Sessions videos.Find the music for Assad's composition "Farewell" in the Acoustic Guitar archives.
6/1/2023
29:52
Doc Watson Memories
To celebrate 100 years of Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson, we invited 11 distinguished guests to share their stories and reflect on his legacy. You'll hear from a range of talented musicians, producers, and makers—including bluegrass titan Peter Rowan, monumental mandolinist Sierra Hull, flatpicking ace David Grier, and more. From poignant memories to laugh-out-loud moments, we explore this great guitarist's far-reaching and enduring influence on roots music and our lives.Thanks to our guests: Alan Barnosky; B Townes; Beppe Gambetta; David Grier; David Mathis; John Leventhal; Lindsay Craven; Mitch Greenhill; Peter Rowan; Sierra Hull; Tommy Emmanuel.Additional Resources:Read this 1993 interview with Doc Watson from the Acoustic Guitar archives.Take a flatpicking master class with Alan Barnosky, where you'll learn to think and play like the greats, including Watson.Learn more about Merlefest.Learn more about the Doc Watson Signature Model from Gallagher Guitar.Recommended Listening:I Am a Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100The Best Of Doc Watson, 1964-1968Doc & Merle Watson's Guitar AlbumTrouble in Mind: The Doc Watson Country Blues CollectionFoundation: The Doc Watson Guitar Instrumental CollectionThe Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Alan Barnosky.
5/17/2023
36:52
Dom Flemons
Join us for an illuminating discussion about the past and present of roots music with the American Songster himself: Dom Flemons. We explore the history behind the songs and instruments he's collected, his new album, Bob Dylan, and a whole lot more.Additional resources:Check out Dom Flemons' website (and see if he's performing near you.)Listen to Traveling Wildfire and American Songster Radio.Watch Dom Flemons play "Too Long I've Been Gone" on his custom Fraulini Angelina for Acoustic Guitar Sessions.The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers.
