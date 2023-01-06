Doc Watson Memories

To celebrate 100 years of Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson, we invited 11 distinguished guests to share their stories and reflect on his legacy. You'll hear from a range of talented musicians, producers, and makers—including bluegrass titan Peter Rowan, monumental mandolinist Sierra Hull, flatpicking ace David Grier, and more. From poignant memories to laugh-out-loud moments, we explore this great guitarist's far-reaching and enduring influence on roots music and our lives.

Thanks to our guests: Alan Barnosky; B Townes; Beppe Gambetta; David Grier; David Mathis; John Leventhal; Lindsay Craven; Mitch Greenhill; Peter Rowan; Sierra Hull; Tommy Emmanuel.

Additional Resources:
Read this 1993 interview with Doc Watson from the Acoustic Guitar archives.
Take a flatpicking master class with Alan Barnosky, where you'll learn to think and play like the greats, including Watson.
Learn more about Merlefest.
Learn more about the Doc Watson Signature Model from Gallagher Guitar.

Recommended Listening:
I Am a Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100
The Best Of Doc Watson, 1964-1968
Doc & Merle Watson's Guitar Album
Trouble in Mind: The Doc Watson Country Blues Collection
Foundation: The Doc Watson Guitar Instrumental Collection