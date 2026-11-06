Ağlama temalı bir programdan sizlere merhaba! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Ortanca etkisi... Karar felci... Kayıptan kaçınma... Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Kaçınılmaz olarak müzikten ve sanatta ödüllendirmeden bahsettik... Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Taksit, taksim, taksi... taxa! Hayatlarımızdaki kördüğümler... Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Akademinin sorunlarını podcast'te konuşacak son iki kişi :) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This Week in Science – The Kickass Science Podcast

In Search of Soil with Diego Footer

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