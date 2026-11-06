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Açık Bilim Podcast
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Açık Bilim Podcast

Poddict: Tevfik Uyar - Açık Bilim
Natural SciencesPhilosophy
Açık Bilim Podcast
Latest episode

412 episodes

  • Açık Bilim Podcast

    RASSAL YÜRÜYÜŞ #58 - ÖRTÜ VE MAKALE

    01/21/2025 | 14 mins.
    Akademinin sorunlarını podcast'te konuşacak son iki kişi :)
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  • Açık Bilim Podcast

    RASSAL YÜRÜYÜŞ #57 - "TAKSİT" VE "KÖRDÜĞÜM"

    01/07/2025 | 15 mins.
    Taksit, taksim, taksi... taxa! Hayatlarımızdaki kördüğümler...
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  • Açık Bilim Podcast

    RASSAL YÜRÜYÜŞ #56 - "NOTA" ve "ÖDÜL"

    01/03/2025 | 16 mins.
    Kaçınılmaz olarak müzikten ve sanatta ödüllendirmeden bahsettik...
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  • Açık Bilim Podcast

    RASSAL YÜRÜYÜŞ #55 - "ARICI" ve "DARA"

    12/25/2024 | 11 mins.
    Ortanca etkisi... Karar felci... Kayıptan kaçınma...
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  • Açık Bilim Podcast

    RASSAL YÜRÜYÜŞ #54 - "KARMAŞIK" ve "YAY"

    12/25/2024 | 17 mins.
    Ağlama temalı bir programdan sizlere merhaba!
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About Açık Bilim Podcast
Açık Bilim Podcast, bağımsız bir bilim medyasıdır. Sesli podcast yayınlarıyla hemen her hafta güncellenir.
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