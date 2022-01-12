When Sherry discovered she was the victim of an elaborate corporate scam it led her on an amazing, nerve-wrecking journey to recover the funds. We hear Sherry’s story in Accounts Deceivable: a new podcast, sponsored by Medius, looking at a growing category of white collar crime: invoice fraud. Learn more about Medius at http://medius.com

When Diana and her family hit a rocky patch, she turned to white collar crime to find a way out. But with the weight of the crime heavy on her shoulders, it was only a matter of time before Diana was caught. Find out what happened next in Accounts Deceivable: a new podcast, sponsored by Medius, looking at a growing category of white collar crime: invoice fraud. Learn more about Medius at http://medius.com

When ex-pilot Vernon discovered how easy it was to embezzle funds with fake invoices, he spent years living the life of luxury - until one day, he got a phone call that changed everything. Hear Vernan’s story in Accounts Deceivable: a new podcast, sponsored by Medius, looking at a growing category of white collar crime: invoice fraud. Learn more about Medius at http://medius.com

About Accounts Deceivable

Accounts Deceivable is a limited series podcast, looking at a growing category of white collar crime: invoice fraud. Listen to three real life stories and discover the devastating impact this type of fraud has on people, companies and communities. Sponsored by Medius. Medius links invoice capture, processing, and payment to replace the worry and wondering of managing AP with calm and confidence. Medius goes far beyond basic automation by using artificial intelligence to do most of the work – so invoices get confirmed, coded and paid; AP teams get to go home and rest easy; and businesses can trust their budgets and forecasts. Visit medius.com to learn more.