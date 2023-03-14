AccounTrends: The tax and accounting thought leadership podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Intuit Accountants
A bi-weekly podcast bringing you insights and advice from the accounting & tax industry's top experts and thought leaders. More
Available Episodes

  • Preventing Bad Actors on Your Network
    Roman Kepczyk, CPA, Director of Firm Technology Strategy at Right Networks, helps firms throughout North America effectively use information technology to optimize their processes. In this episode, Roman highlights the biggest security threats for the tax and accounting profession and how to spot them. He shares tips, checklists, and recommended resources to help keep your data safe.
    5/23/2023
    27:07
  • Tax Season is Over, Time to Pivot to Advisory Services
    Dawn W. Brolin, CPA, CFE and CEO of Powerful Accounting joins the podcast to talk about tax advisory. Now that tax season is over, it is time to pivot and introduce your clients to the benefits of tax advisory for their financial success. 
    5/9/2023
    43:02
  • Driving the Discipline Of Strategic Growth
    Gale Crosley, CPA, CGMA is a strategic growth consultant, who has helped hundreds of accounting firms worldwide to achieve profitable and sustainable organic revenue growth. Listen as she shares her expertise for focusing on the right industries for your business, the positives of using tech at your firm, and more.
    4/25/2023
    28:42
  • Growth Strategies for High Performing Firms
    Daniel Hood has been the editor-in-chief of Accounting Today since 2011 and has seen the industry change and grow, while collecting incredible insights along the way. Listen as he talks about Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms list released this month and growth strategies for high performing firms. 
    3/28/2023
    30:01
  • Pt. 2 Technology, Trends, and Tools to Utilize
    Boris Shmukler, Senior Product Manager at Intuit, joins the podcast to continue the conversation on technology and the future of the industry. The group talks about shifts in the industry, the difference between native cloud or hosting, the role of product design when creating new software solutions, and more. 
    3/14/2023
    30:26

About AccounTrends: The tax and accounting thought leadership podcast

A bi-weekly podcast bringing you insights and advice from the accounting & tax industry's top experts and thought leaders.
