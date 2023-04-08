Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Accounting for AI: The Autonomous Finance Podcast
Vic.ai
An exciting exploration of how AI is changing Finance and Accounting, from the Office of the CFO to the most entry-level roles.
Technology
Available Episodes

  • Episode #2: AI - To Be Afraid Or Not To Be Afraid, Part 1
    Dive into the latest episode of "Accounting for AI: The Autonomous Finance Podcast" with hosts Mark Fisher and Jessica Sadow as they explore real fears surrounding the intersection of AI and finance, like job displacement and redefining roles. This episode also explores how financial professionals can use AI to their advantage not just to combat burn-out but how they can use it to advance their careers. Upcoming Episodes: Check out the upcoming Accounting for AI lineup Website: www.vic.ai Email The Show: [email protected] Connect with Vic.ai on LinkedIn Key topics Impact of AI on the Finance Sector Job Displacement and Automation ChatGPT’s Role in the Finance Sector Skills for the Future Data Analysis in Decision-making:** Discusses the role of AI in enhancing data analysis for better financial decision-making, predictions, and more accurate forecasting. Boosting Productivity with AI Career Advancement in an AI-Driven World Timestamps (00:00): Intro (00:28): "Exploring the Fear and Potential Risks of AI in Finance" (01:59): "The Rise of AI and the Potential Impact on Accountants" (03:04): The Limitations of AI in Finance: The Irreplaceable Human Touch (04:35): The Transformation of Finance Professionals: Embracing AI and Redefining Roles (09:56): "Practical Applications of AI in Finance: Real-World Case Studies and Hands-On Learning" (11:14): "Maximizing Career Growth: Embracing AI for Advancement in the Finance Industry" (14:07): "The Intricate Dance: Exploring the AI-Human Relationship in Finance" Keywords AI (Artificial Intelligence), Finance, Accounting, Jobs/Automation, ChatGPT, Technology, Adaptability, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Decision-making, Productivity, Career Advancement
    8/11/2023
  • Episode #1: What Does an Autonomous Finance Organization Look Like?
    In the inaugural episode, Mark and Jessica dive into the topic of autonomous finance and break down what it all means for Finance and Accounting organizations looking to adopt AI.
    8/4/2023

About Accounting for AI: The Autonomous Finance Podcast

An exciting exploration of how AI is changing Finance and Accounting, from the Office of the CFO to the most entry-level roles.
