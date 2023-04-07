Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A show for people interested in finding out how others have navigated pursuing creative jobs in traditional or untraditional ways! Hosted by DIY Queen, Tay Beep...
ArtsDesignSociety & CultureBusinessEntrepreneurship
A show for people interested in finding out how others have navigated pursuing creative jobs in traditional or untraditional ways! Hosted by DIY Queen, Tay Beep...
Available Episodes

  • Our Journey Begins!
    Tik-Tok DIY artists (and BFFs) Tay BeepBoop and Dani Klarić are setting out on a grand adventure, to meet and shine a light on the amazing, inspirational, entrepreneurial artists they most admire across the world.  New episodes arrive July 12, 2023!  — Don’t be shy come say hi to us on accidentalexperts.com or email us [email protected] Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1i2AWPF8KKCwytQ7-WBhmg Listen Anywhere You Podcast: Apple, Spotify, Google, etc. — A Human Content & Digital Brand Architects Production Album Art Features ‘Swansea Font’ by Roger White  
    7/4/2023
    0:45

About Accidental Experts with Dani and Tay

A show for people interested in finding out how others have navigated pursuing creative jobs in traditional or untraditional ways! Hosted by DIY Queen, Tay Beepboop and Creative Decorator Dani Klaric — new episodes out each Wednesday wherever you listen to podcasts and on YouTube.
