Accidental Experts with Dani and Tay

Available Episodes
Our Journey Begins!
Tik-Tok DIY artists (and BFFs) Tay BeepBoop and Dani Klarić are setting out on a grand adventure, to meet and shine a light on the amazing, inspirational, entrepreneurial artists they most admire across the world.
New episodes arrive July 12, 2023!
Don’t be shy come say hi to us on accidentalexperts.com or email us [email protected]
Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1i2AWPF8KKCwytQ7-WBhmg
Listen Anywhere You Podcast: Apple, Spotify, Google, etc.
A Human Content & Digital Brand Architects Production
Album Art Features ‘Swansea Font’ by Roger White
A show for people interested in finding out how others have navigated pursuing creative jobs in traditional or untraditional ways! Hosted by DIY Queen, Tay Beepboop and Creative Decorator Dani Klaric — new episodes out each Wednesday wherever you listen to podcasts and on YouTube.