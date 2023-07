Accidental Experts with Dani and Tay

Our Journey Begins!

Tik-Tok DIY artists (and BFFs) Tay BeepBoop and Dani Klarić are setting out on a grand adventure, to meet and shine a light on the amazing, inspirational, entrepreneurial artists they most admire across the world. New episodes arrive July 12, 2023! — Don’t be shy come say hi to us on accidentalexperts.com or email us [email protected] Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1i2AWPF8KKCwytQ7-WBhmg Listen Anywhere You Podcast: Apple, Spotify, Google, etc. — A Human Content & Digital Brand Architects Production Album Art Features ‘Swansea Font’ by Roger White