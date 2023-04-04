Accelerate Defense is a podcast from ACME General Corp, dedicated to ensuring that the United States maintains its innovation advantage over any military advers...
National and Information Security w/ Sue Gordon
Sue Gordon, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, joins host Ken Harbaugh to talk about national security, cybersecurity threats, and what intelligence information holds the most value. Sue served as Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence and Deputy Director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency after having spent more than two decades at the CIA. She is currently an advisor to a number of organizations in the national defense and security space, including CACI International, with a special focus on information security.
8/15/2023
34:35
NavalX and Innovation Research w/ Captain Ben Van Buskirk
Capt. Ben Van Buskirk, former director of NavalX, joins host Ken Harbaugh to talk about bringing an entrepreneurial and innovative spirit to naval technology research. Before leading NavalX, Capt. Van Buskirk helped establish the Strategic Warfighting Innovation Cell within the Navy’s Warfighting Development Directorate. Find him on Twitter at @BenVB3 and find NavalX at @USNavalX. Learn more about NavalX here.
7/18/2023
35:20
Army Applications for Innovative Tech w/ Jay Wisham
Jay Wisham, outgoing executive director of the Army Applications Lab, joins host Ken Harbaugh to talk about using the best commercial technology and talent to transform innovative tech into Army-ready solutions. Prior to joining AAL, Jay was a Senior Army Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, a Lead for Artificial Intelligence Applications for Army Futures Command's Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross-Functional Team, and Program Director for Project Convergence. Find him on Twitter at @jaywisham and find the Army Applications Lab at @aal_innovation. Learn more about the AAL at aal.army.
5/23/2023
56:09
The Potential of Capital Markets w/ Frank Finelli & Sam Cole
Frank Finelli, managing director at the Carlyle Group, and Sam Cole, principal and co-founder of Stonecutter Ventures, both join host Ken Harbaugh to talk about the potential of capital markets to drive defense innovation. Frank Finelli focuses on investments in the defense and aerospace sector at the Carlyle Group. Learn more here and find the Carlyle Group on Twitter at @OneCarlyle. Learn about Sam’s work at Stonecutter Ventures here. Both Frank and Sam are involved with Business Executives for National Security. Find them on Twitter at @BENS_org.
4/4/2023
33:19
Canada's Competitive Advantages w/ Chris Albinson
Chris Albinson, CEO and president of Communitech, joins host Ken Harbaugh to talk about defense innovation in Canada and why Toronto might soon be the new Silicon Valley. Communitech helps tech companies in Canada start and scale, supporting founders with talent, capital, markets, and community. Before his role at Communitech, Chris was one of the first to invest in startups like Pinterest and DocuSign. Learn more about Communitech at communitech.ca and on Twitter at @Communitech. Find Chris on Twitter at @chrisalbinson.
Accelerate Defense is a podcast from ACME General Corp, dedicated to ensuring that the United States maintains its innovation advantage over any military adversary.
Host Ken Harbaugh interviews political figures, military professionals, and other thought leaders about how innovation shapes our national security landscape.