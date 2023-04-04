Canada's Competitive Advantages w/ Chris Albinson

Chris Albinson, CEO and president of Communitech, joins host Ken Harbaugh to talk about defense innovation in Canada and why Toronto might soon be the new Silicon Valley. Communitech helps tech companies in Canada start and scale, supporting founders with talent, capital, markets, and community. Before his role at Communitech, Chris was one of the first to invest in startups like Pinterest and DocuSign. Learn more about Communitech at communitech.ca and on Twitter at @Communitech. Find Chris on Twitter at @chrisalbinson.