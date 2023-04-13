Abridged is a podcast about bridges. Bridges play so many roles in our lives: as gateways to history, architectural icons, in-between spaces, and carriers ...
The Bridge Man
Dave Frieder has climbed to the top of every major bridge in New York City. Perched atop their tallest towers, hundreds of feet above the water, he’s taken dizzying photos that capture the architectural beauty of these structures. He’s a former gymnast who’s not afraid of heights, so this was a perfect gig for him. But this was never just a job for Dave, or even just a hobby. No—because Dave is obsessed with bridges. He knows everything about them: how they work, who designed them, who built them. And even though his climbing days are mostly behind him, bridges are still his life’s calling. Even after a national tragedy changed it all.Abridged is produced, sound designed, and mixed by Rebecca Seidel. The executive producers are Ian Enright and Megan Nadolski at Goat Rodeo.See Dave’s photos and buy his book: https://davefrieder.com/Subscribe to Abridged and tell a bridge-loving friend: https://www.abridged.xyz/Follow Becca and get in touch if you have a bridge story of your own: twitter.com/beccahope24 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/12/2023
19:00
Trailer
Abridged is a podcast about bridges. Bridges play so many roles in our lives: as gateways to history, architectural icons, in-between spaces, and carriers of memories. But by design, they aren’t really destinations. We cross them to get from one point to another. Here on Abridged, we’re reconsidering that idea. Within the flow of traffic and trains and people, we’re going to stop and listen. Each episode of Abridged is a standalone story. You’ll hear about a bridge that suddenly started singing, a photographer who’s climbed the bridges of New York City, a woman who married a bridge, ants who build bridges out of their own bodies, and more. Host and producer Rebecca Seidel has been obsessed with bridges for as long as she can remember. And in making this podcast, she discovered that she’s not the only one. So this podcast isn’t just a celebration of bridges, but of the people who love them. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.